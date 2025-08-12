Ferran Torres, betrayed and regretful, nobody told him the truth, not Flick nor Deco

Last season, Ferran Torres had a difficult start. Flick barely counted on him and his playing time was very limited. However, as the weeks went by, he began to show his tremendous quality and his hunger for goals.

Little by little, he gained prominence and confidence. He became Lewandowski's natural substitute and his performance grew exponentially. Finally, Ferran Torres finished the season with 19 goals, a figure within reach of very few players.

His brilliant performance led to promises from Flick and Deco, who assured him of a more important role for the new season. Both told him several times that they were counting on him for the new project as one of the main leaders. However, reality seems to be very different.

Ferran Torres, betrayed and regretful, no one told him the truth, neither Flick nor Deco

The Joan Gamper Trophy made the new order in the Barça attack clear. In Lewandowski's absence, the one chosen to lead the attack wasn't Ferran Torres. Flick chose Marcus Rashford, the recent star signing, to take the striker position.

Rashford's performance confirmed that he can be much more than a winger. With Raphinha and Lamine Yamal fixed on the wings, everything suggests that the Englishman will get most of the minutes as the offensive reference. A scenario that clearly harms Ferran Torres.

This change of roles has left Ferran Torres in an uncomfortable situation. His spot as Lewandowski's substitute has gone to Marcus Rashford. An unexpected blow after having rejected important offers to stay at Barça.

An uncertain immediate future

During the summer, Ferran Torres has received very interesting offers. Several clubs have shown themselves willing to bet on him after his great season. However, despite Marcus Rashford's presence, neither Flick nor Deco want him to leave.

The problem is that the Gamper was a cold shower. Flick confirmed with his actions what coaches often don't say in public. The match against Como was a test and Marcus Rashford was chosen, leaving Ferran Torres on the bench.

Now, the league debut against Mallorca presents itself as a new test. With Lewandowski still out, the question is whether Flick will keep Rashford in the starting eleven or give Ferran Torres the opportunity.

If the Englishman starts again, the message will be clear: Ferran Torres has lost his place. In this sense, with the season about to begin, his role in the team could be reduced to a few minutes.