On Thursday, Lidl's star product arrives that will save your life on summer days.

Lidl surprises once again with something that fits in any purse or backpack and barely takes up any space. It's one of those items that don't attract attention until they get you out of a real jam. Its compact and functional design makes it an ally for long days or unexpected situations.

This Thursday at Lidl, an item appears that's designed for those who value practicality above all else. It adapts to intense routines and doesn't recognize limits regarding where or when to use it. Its presence goes unnoticed, but its usefulness is hard to forget.

Portable quality for those who depend on their mobile

This portable accessory is going to change the way you manage your devices' energy. Lidl's external battery features 10,000 mAh and is perfect for use outside the home. It combines two USB-A outputs and one USB-C, and also includes a short, practical cable.

| Lidl

It offers fast charging thanks to Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which speeds up the charging process. It has protection against overheating, short circuits, and offers an LED indicator that makes it easy to know how much energy is left. It's ideal for sessions outside the home, commutes, or days when saving time matters.

With an input and outputs well thought out in terms of voltage and amperage, it efficiently takes care of compatible devices. You can charge two devices at the same time with a total power of up to 15 W. Carrying it is simple, and making sure you're always connected won't be a problem anymore.

| Lidl

The price of this solution is especially attractive: it'll be available at Lidl for 9.99 euros. That price makes it a hard option to ignore compared to other batteries on the market. It also comes in several colors, which helps personalize the choice according to each person's style.

Reliable energy with a design made for everyday life

Lidl's battery allows both ports to charge at maximum performance without complications. Thanks to technologies like PD and Quick Charge, you can recover charge in a short time, especially if your device is compatible. A full charge of the external battery takes about 6.5 hours, a reasonable time for what it offers.

The LED serves as a visual guide to know how much energy you have left, and the protection systems guarantee peace of mind. The device is ready to withstand different scenarios without you worrying about overloads or high temperatures. It even comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable about 6 in. (15 cm) long, just enough to always have the necessary cable on hand.

| Lidl

It's offered in blue, white, black, and pink, allowing you to choose without giving up on design. The compact format and its light weight make it comfortable to carry even in small purses or large pockets. It's clear that Lidl has thought of a practical and complete solution for those who need energy on the go.

Ultimately, Lidl's external battery at 9.99 euros is a sensible option for those who want to forget about running out of energy. It combines good capacity, fast charging, protection, and design in a compact and affordable package. Having such an ally for your mobile guarantees that you're always ready when you need it.

Prices and offers updated on 08/11/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes