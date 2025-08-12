Official, Raúl Asencio will join Dean Huijsen: Athletic Club signs the best

Real Madrid's defensive unit must improve on the performances they delivered last season. Without Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, and Mendy for much of the campaign, Ancelotti turned to Raúl Asencio to fill out several matchday squads. The academy product proved to be a solid center-back, quick to intercept, and very intelligent in his positioning.

| Europa Press

His performance has allowed him to keep his place at Bernabéu and renew his contract, earning a first-team spot. However, the true leader of Real Madrid's defense looks set to be Dean Huijsen. The young center-back, signed from Bournemouth, arrives with the profile to defend the Merengue club for the next decade.

Dean Huijsen, the new marshal of Real Madrid

Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid after his release clause was triggered, being presented as one of the most promising signings of the season. With his commanding presence in the air, strong tactical positioning, and natural leadership, Xabi Alonso will place him in the starting line-up from the very beginning of the season.

Barring a major surprise, Dean Huijsen will be the marshal of the white defense. His youth and potential fit perfectly with the renewal strategy led by Alonso's new era on the bench. Now, it remains to be seen who will be his partner at the back, since Xabi has several options and few certainties.

The unknown: Raúl Asencio or Antonio Rüdiger, Athletic take the best

Raúl Asencio will have to compete with Antonio Rüdiger to see who takes the other starting spot. Both have complementary styles: Asencio brings youth and freshness, while Rüdiger offers experience and reliability. Whoever is chosen, the partnership with Dean Huijsen promises to bring balance to the heart of the defense.

But all of this has been affected by a key move in the market. Aymeric Laporte, who has once again been strongly linked with joining Real Madrid, is about to finalize his signing with Athletic Club.

Aymeric Laporte flies to Bilbao and says goodbye to Madrid

Aymeric Laporte has been rumored as a Real Madrid target for months, specifically since January, when Raúl Asencio had to step in unexpectedly due to a lack of available players. At that time, Laporte was the number one option to strengthen the defensive line. However, his departure from Al-Nassr seemed blocked.

Now, after Iñigo Martínez's arrival at the Saudi club, the path is clear. Aymeric Laporta will leave Saudi Arabia and Real Madrid have explored his return. However, it seems quite clear that he won't join Dean Huijsen at Bernabéu: his destination is Athletic Club.