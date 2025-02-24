Logo e-notícies EN
What Gema López Has Said About Anabel Pantoja on 'espejo Público' Could Change Everything

The 'Espejo Público' collaborator has revealed a detail related to Anabel Pantoja that could change everything

Pilar G. Álvarez

Gema López addressed the latest information that has emerged about the ongoing investigation keeping Anabel Pantoja on edge this Thursday on Espejo Público. The journalist referred to the "alleged shaking" suffered by the influencer's daughter, which caused a crisis that later led her to a hospital.

According to the collaborator, if Anabel and David Rodríguez have now traveled to Córdoba, it is to conduct medical tests on their daughter to demonstrate the cause of the mentioned crisis. Gema López assured that Isabel Pantoja's niece and the father of her daughter Alma intend to provide evidence and analyses. "David's statements explain that after changing the girl's diaper, she suffered a crisis," she recalled.

Gema López is speaking on 'Espejo público' while an image of Anabel Pantoja with sunglasses at an airport, next to some recycling bins, is shown on the screen.
Gema López reveals that Anabel wants to conduct more medical tests on her daughter | Atresmedia

The couple's efforts are focused on "medically certifying that crisis." To do this, they traveled to Córdoba to subject the little one to different medical tests that support the physiotherapist's version.

Gema López Confirms the Main Reason for the Couple's Trip to Córdoba

Mariló de la Rubia, former friend of Isabel Pantoja and manager of the Maser Clinic in Córdoba, offered to help Anabel's boyfriend from the first moment. The reason for the sudden trip of Kiko Rivera's cousin and her boyfriend to the mentioned Andalusian city would be none other than to request new medical reports there. Tests that help the couple achieve a favorable ruling if the investigation ends in a trial.

Gema López insists that Alma's parents "are going to provide analyses in which, I don't want to go into details, but there are certain levels that are high. I'll leave it at that," the journalist hinted. Without going into these details to protect the minor, López confirmed that they wish to "find out the cause of the crisis, certify that the crisis occurred, and seek a possible medication."

Gema López speaking and gesturing with her index finger raised on a television program. Screenshot from 'Espejo Público'.
The "Espejo Público" collaborator has explained the reason for Anabel and her partner's trip to Córdoba. | Atresmedia

Anabel and David Prepare Their Defense for a Possible Trial

Meanwhile, Anabel and David try to live their lives despite the media noise. The couple landed in Seville around 12:00 p.m. last Wednesday. Although initially expected to stay there for several days, they moved to Córdoba by car with their little one late in the afternoon.

A trip about which they have not wanted to give more explanations. Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend have neither confirmed nor denied whether the reason for their visit to Córdoba was to conduct another medical examination on their daughter.

Anabel Pantoja, wearing sunglasses and a backpack, pushes a baby stroller covered with a blanket while walking through a crowded place.
Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez headed to Córdoba a few hours after landing in Seville. | Europa Press

The couple is in a very delicate moment as the investigation for the alleged child abuse continues. The investigating court, which has not yet closed the case, continues to gather evidence. This would be the reason why David and Anabel would be building a possible defense to explain the origin of the girl's injuries beyond the forensic report.

