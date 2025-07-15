A protest has been called in Lleida after a sexual assault at the municipal swimming pools.

Residents of Lérida have organized a demonstration against sexual assaults. The protest will be held next Thursday, July 17 at 12:00 p.m., in Paería Square of the city. "Citizen gathering. Zero tolerance for sexual assaults. We demand safe public spaces for everyone. Enough violence in municipal swimming pools. Join and raise your voice," reads the poster announcing the protest distributed by Barrios Seguros, a platform close to Vox.

The event that prompted the mobilization is a sexual assault that took place in the municipal swimming pools of the Balàfia neighborhood in Lérida. Last Sunday, June 29, a young man of Moroccan nationality was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman in these public facilities.

| Lleida.com

According to El Caso, the assailant—24 years old—approached the woman and began to touch her without her permission. The victim complained to the managers of the municipal pool and, once local police arrived, they proceeded to arrest the man. However, the young man confronted the officers in an attempt to avoid being arrested. He was eventually arrested, and the charge of sexual assault was joined by a charge of attacking law enforcement officers.

Sexual assaults soar in Catalonia

Catalonia is the region that leads in sexual assault crimes throughout Spain. Although the latest crime reports show that crimes against sexual freedom keep rising, the most recent data published show a new increase in these crimes compared to last year. In the first quarter of 2025, 421 sexual assaults with penetration were reported, 26.8% more than in the same period in 2024. This figure means that there are almost 5 rapes per day in Catalonia.

As E-Notícies reported at the time, 92% of inmates in Catalan penitentiary centers who have committed rapes are foreigners. The figure is 64% if sexual assaults are included. Meanwhile, by nationality, the one with the highest proportion of inmates for these crimes is Moroccan.