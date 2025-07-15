Unexpected departure in Barça's defense, official: Ronald Araújo isn't the one sacrificed

For some time now, Ronald Araújo has been the talk of the town due to his possible departure from Barça. After an unremarkable season under Xavi Hernández, the Uruguayan hoped to turn things around with Flick on the bench. However, the reality is that, between injuries and significant mistakes, Ronald hasn't managed to establish himself as a starter.

Currently, Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez are the players chosen by the German coach as starters in the heart of the defense. This situation almost forced Ronald Araújo to move to Juventus last January. Although, in the end, he ended up renewing his contract until 2031 and confirming his desire to stay at Camp Nou for many years.

| E-Noticies

Barça responds to rumors by selling another center-back

Despite the multiple rumors placing Ronald Araújo far from FC Barcelona this summer, the reality is quite different. Unless there is a major last-minute surprise, the Uruguayan will continue under Hansi Flick. As Deco mentioned a few days ago, the coaching staff count on Ronald for next season.

The club, however, as Deco already warned, has just made official the departure of another Barça center-back. We're talking about Eman Kospo, from Juvenil A. Barça has reached a deal with Fiorentina for the sale of the young defender, who was key in the treble won by Juvenil last season.

Eman Kospo leaves, Ronald Araújo stays

Fiorentina have reassured Ronald Araújo with the signing of Eman Kospo. The young Swiss center-back stands out for his impressive physique, but the fierce competition in FC Barcelona's first team has led to his sale. The deal was closed for an amount close to half a million euros.

As is usual in this type of transfer, Barça will keep a percentage on a future sale. This way, the Catalan club doesn't completely lose control over the young Swiss player. Eman Kospo, who had been on Fiorentina's radar for some time, will finally have the chance to make his professional football debut.

Eman Kospo is the one chosen to leave Barça, a player with a bright future, but who didn't want to play in the Segunda RFEF with the reserve team. At Barça, they're aware of this and haven't closed the door. Still, despite how hard it is to lose a talent like Eman Kospo, the positive side is that the Catalan club ensures Ronald Araújo's continuity.