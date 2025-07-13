Not Garnier, not Pantene: Mercadona has the product that takes care of your hair this summer

Summer is one of the most aggressive seasons for hair. The sun, sea salt, and pool chlorine damage its structure. That's why choosing a good hair care product becomes essential. Mercadona offers a great solution.

Many brands promise visible results. However, not all of them deliver what they advertise. That's where Mercadona has managed to stand out against industry giants.

Mercadona option recommended by hairdressers

Mercadona has managed to make one of its hair care products a summer essential. It's a conditioner that's already been approved by hair professionals. A hairdresser has explained why she recommends it to all her clients during this time of year.

The conditioner in question is Stylius Reparación Total. It's specially formulated for damaged hair or hair exposed to external aggressions. Its price, less than two euros, makes it a very attractive option.

According to the expert, this conditioner manages to restore the hair fiber from the first use. Thanks to its combination of nourishing ingredients, hair regains softness and shine. In addition, it makes detangling easier without weighing hair down.

Why Mercadona's conditioner is so successful in summer

During the hot months, hair suffers much more than during the rest of the year. Excess sun and frequent swims remove the hair's natural moisture. That's why it's essential to reinforce your routine with a conditioner that repairs and protects.

The Stylius line from Deliplus is developed in collaboration with professional stylists. In this case, the Reparación Total conditioner serves a clear purpose: bringing life back to damaged hair. It does so without the need to invest in expensive treatments.

It has a creamy texture and a light fragrance. It's easy to apply from mid-lengths to ends and works in just a few minutes. After rinsing, hair feels more manageable and nourished.

Another advantage is its silicone-free formula. This makes it an ideal alternative for those who prefer more gentle products. In addition, it's compatible with all hair types.

This summer, taking care of your hair doesn't have to mean a high expense. Mercadona shows that it's possible to access effective products without giving up savings. As in other cases, this conditioner has done so with Deliplus.

