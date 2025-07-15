Neither Arsenal nor Bayern, a major shock: Rodrygo is getting ready, the figure will be historic

Rodrygo has amply shown the quality he possesses in his boots. Real Madrid's number 11 has been the protagonist of some of the most magical nights experienced at Santiago Bernabéu, such as his brace against Manchester City in the Champions League. His ability to decide important matches has been key for the white team in recent years.

However, for more than a year now, his future has occupied too many hours of discussion and debate among Madridist fans. Speculation about his staying or leaving has constantly increased, generating more doubts than certainties about his future at the white club. Rodrygo hasn't managed to settle in despite everything he has done. Now, everything seems to indicate that he'll leave this very summer.

Words that sparked the controversy

Despite being an undisputed player at Real Madrid, hours before the 2024 Champions League final, Rodrygo surprised everyone by speaking about Manchester City. In an interview, the Brazilian admitted that the English team was the best team in the world and didn't close the door to a possible departure.

This triggered numerous rumors about his future. Shortly after, his entourage came out to deny the speculation, assuring that Rodrygo was only thinking about Real Madrid. However, the damage was already done. Doubts about his staying at Bernabéu haven't stopped multiplying since then.

Neither Arsenal nor Bayern, maximum surprise: Rodrygo gets ready, the offer will be historic

With Rodrygo's situation becoming increasingly complicated, his departure from Real Madrid seems to be a more than viable option. Arsenal and Bayern have been negotiating his transfer for weeks, but neither has offered the 100 million demanded by Florentino Pérez.

However, in recent hours a new offeror has emerged: Liverpool. Arne Slot's side have already signed Wirtz and Frimpong this summer. Rodrygo would be the icing on the cake to complete their project.

Liverpool does pay what Florentino Pérez demands

Unlike Arsenal and Bayern, Liverpool have the financial power to meet Real Madrid's demands. If Liverpool agree to the 100 million euros requested by Florentino Pérez, Rodrygo would become the second most expensive sale in the club's history. Only Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus would surpass it.

In this regard, Rodrygo's future seems close to being solved. His departure could become a reality in the coming days. Liverpool's interest is more than real.