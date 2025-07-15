Brahim Díaz, sentenced: in a few days, Real Madrid's fifth signing arrives

Brahim Díaz was very optimistic when Real Madrid announced Xabi Alonso's arrival to the Bernabéu bench. The winger, aware that he wasn't essential under Carlo Ancelotti, was longing for an urgent change of scenery. His dream has always been to succeed at Madrid and he hoped that with Xabi he could have the prominence he didn't achieve with the Italian.

However, nothing could be further from the truth. Despite Xabi Alonso's arrival, Brahim Díaz has been one of the least used players in the Club World Cup. His performance hasn't been enough to earn a place in the starting eleven or even in the rotation, which casts doubt on his future.

Brahim Díaz, a minimal participation

Despite being in full physical condition, Brahim Díaz has only played 103 minutes in the Club World Cup. This figure is ten minutes more than Rodrygo, but half an hour less than Mbappé, who was sidelined for much of the tournament. This difference in playing time shows that Brahim's role in the team remains secondary, despite his potential.

The situation of the young Spanish striker is becoming increasingly dramatic. Despite his quality and effort, his position at Real Madrid doesn't seem to be improving. The minutes aren't coming and the competition will increase even more in the coming weeks.

Franco Mastantuono's signing complicates things for Brahim

Brahim Díaz's situation becomes even more complicated with the addition of Franco Mastantuono, Real Madrid's fifth signing. The Argentine will arrive in Spain on August 14, the very day he turns 18 years old. Mastantuono, who can play as a right winger or attacking midfielder, will compete directly with Brahim for the same spot.

The signing of Franco Mastantuono has cost more than €60 million, a significant amount that will "force" Xabi Alonso to give him prominence. This puts even more pressure on Brahim Díaz, who finds himself on the edge regarding playing time and the opportunity to show his footballing quality.

The future of Brahim Díaz and Franco Mastantuono

In this scenario, Brahim Díaz faces a difficult decision about his future. With the arrival of Franco Mastantuono and the strong competition in his position, the winger's future at Real Madrid seems uncertain. A departure could be the most sensible option for him, seeking a place where he can play regularly and continue developing his talent.

A timely departure could be seen as a victory for Brahim Díaz, who would have the chance to relaunch his career at another club. Otherwise, his presence at the Bernabéu could continue to become increasingly marginal. Franco Mastantuono will arrive to be a starter.