Deco is tired of waiting, he wants to finalize the deal now: crucial week at Barça

Deco, Barça's sporting director, still has a lot of work ahead of him in this transfer market. Although he has managed to close several deals, such as those of Joan García and Roony Bardghji, the work has only just begun. Hansi Flick has requested the addition of a winger and a full-back, which means Deco remains under pressure to respond to the team's needs.

But the Portuguese not only has to think about signings, departures are also crucial in his planning for the upcoming season. Laporta has been clear on this point, indicating that players with one year left on their contract wouldn't continue at Barça if a renewal agreement isn't reached. This has led Deco to focus his efforts on the contract renewals of the key footballers in the squad.

Frenkie de Jong, an urgent renewal

The case of Frenkie de Jong has been one of the most talked about in recent months. The Dutchman has a contract until 2026, but the renewal process has been slow and has left many at the club with doubts. Deco has spent more than two years trying to get him to renew, but de Jong has kept postponing the signing of his new contract until reaching the point where we are now.

Joan Laporta has made it clear that if de Jong's renewal isn't finalized before the transfer window closes, the player will have to leave the club. This ultimatum has put Deco in a critical situation, as the future of one of the team's pillars is at stake. The sporting director is now pushing to finalize the renewal as soon as possible.

Frenkie de Jong makes a decision that pleases Deco

After months of negotiation, Deco has intensified efforts to get Frenkie de Jong to renew his contract. The "21", who has been key in Barça's midfield, has agreed to adjust his salary according to the club's needs.

But, without a doubt, the most relevant thing that has happened in recent days is that de Jong has fired his agent, Ali Dursun, who was holding up the signing of the agreement. This change of stance by the Dutchman has opened the door to a deal that could be signed in the coming days. Now, Pini Zahavi, Lewandowski's representative among others, has taken over the negotiation: everything is going smoothly.

With Frenkie de Jong's renewal on track, Deco secures one of the team's essential pillars for the coming years. Despite the complications, Frenkie seems willing to reach a point of understanding that satisfies Barça and his own expectations. In the coming days, the last details are expected to be finalized and de Jong to sign the renewal.