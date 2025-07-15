The war within CUP's circle continues: a former candidate accuses the party of being 'racist'

The bad atmosphere continues in CUP's political space. The internal war has been present in the CUP environment for some time. Criticism and attacks have become commonplace.

Whether they come from the split that occurred a few months ago (which led to the creation of Organització Juvenil Socialista -OJS-) or even from within the party itself, CUP shows its electoral decline through constant disputes, fights, and arguments among themselves. That's what happens when you play the game of ideological purity: someone even "purer" than you will always come along to reproach you for something.

| Redes sociales

The latest public clash has involved Santi Aranya, former CUP candidate on the Barcelona lists in the most recent municipal elections, and Albert Botrán, former CUP member of Congress.

This isn't the first time Aranya has attacked his former party. Judging by the harshness of his words, it won't be the last. A few days ago, he called his former colleagues "shit" and admitted to feeling ashamed of having been part of CUP.

Now he has directly defined his former party as "racist." The origin of this attack is an article published by Botrán about separatism, anti-racism, and the fight to defend the Catalan language, called "Demanding Catalan isn't racist." According to Aranya, "demanding Catalan is racist."

The former Barcelona candidate also reproaches Albert Botrán for "buying into far-right narratives such as that of repeat offenders." As is usual in these cases, the classic "you're playing into the hands of the far right" wasn't missing. To top it off, Aranya ends by insulting the former CUP deputy: "you have to be an idiot."

In his article, Albert Botrán disagrees with Daniel Ortiz, an activist of Peruvian origin who has always been very critical of some positions in defense of Catalan. According to Aranya, who points out that the article is also an attack on the words of former CUP deputy in Parliament, Basha Changue (who, in turn, was accused by the party of being "Spanish nationalist"), he reproaches Botrán for being a "little white guy" who tells Changue and Ortiz that they're wrong.

It's true that it's increasingly difficult to know exactly what they're fighting about. As has happened many times, the CUP environment finds itself debating its own issues while moving further and further away from its potential voters. The few who remain fight more and more among themselves. It is, without a doubt, the perfect path toward political irrelevance.