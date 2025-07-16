Chelsea proposes a historic swap to Barça: 'Fermín López in exchange for...'

Deco, Laporta, and Flick are still planning for next season, and although they've already secured some signings, they still need to strengthen several key areas of the squad, such as the full-backs or wingers. However, a surprising proposal has arrived from London. Chelsea have shown interest in making a swap deal.

The London club is willing to offer one of their best players in exchange for Fermín López, one of Barça's young prospects. This proposal has surprised many, as it implies a strategic move for both sides. Chelsea are looking to strengthen their squad, while Barça could get a highly desired piece by Hansi Flick for his project.

| @FCBarcelona

Chelsea's interest in Fermín López is real

Fermín López has stood out since his debut at Barça, earning a place in the first team with his performances. Despite his young age, his quality and versatility have attracted the attention of several clubs. Chelsea, like other European teams, are not unaware of his talent.

For Barça, the situation is delicate. The club needs to make adjustments to their squad, and although Fermín is valuable, Chelsea's offer could be attractive. The possibility of bringing in a player with a different profile from the Andalusian could be key for Barça to remain competitive in all competitions.

What is Chelsea offering Barça?

Chelsea would be willing to offer Christopher Nkunku in the swap. This striker could bring great quality and experience, strengthening a key area for Barça. Flick has been asking for a winger for some time to give Lamine and Raphinha a rest, and the option of Nkunku is truly interesting.

The swap could be beneficial for Barça. Bringing in Christopher Nkunku would help Flick with building the squad for next season. However, the reality is that the Catalan club has already replied to Chelsea's proposal in a forceful manner.

Barça cancels the Christopher Nkunku deal: Fermín López is untouchable

Despite Chelsea's offer involving Christopher Nkunku, the reality is that Fermín López has his place secured at Barça. Flick is delighted with the versatility of the homegrown player and isn't considering his departure under any circumstances.

It's true that the competition in the midfield at Camp Nou is enormous, but Fermín always finds a way to carve out a spot. He already proved it when he debuted with Xavi and is doing the same with the German coach. His quality is beyond any doubt and, for that reason, the Catalan club has rejected the swap with Chelsea for Christopher Nkunku.