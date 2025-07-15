Huge news from Fran García! He finds a team after what happened with Álvaro Carreras: 'I'm going to the...'

The transfer market is heating up and one of the clubs making the most moves is Real Madrid, which has officially announced the signing of Álvaro Carreras. With the arrival of Álvaro Carreras, a left-back with Champions League experience, Real Madrid already knows that Fran García intends to leave and his future is taking shape. In fact, in recent hours, Fran García's next destination has already been outlined: he's leaving Real Madrid after the signing of Álvaro Carreras by the white team.

Fran García arrived to compete with Ferland Mendy after completing some great seasons at Rayo Vallecano, but the left-back has been outperformed on many occasions. The Spaniard isn't in Xabi Alonso's short-term plans and, with the arrival of Álvaro Carreras, he has understood that his future is far from Real Madrid. That being said, there's already major news about Fran García in the Spanish capital: the Spanish left-back has a new team and it could become fully official sooner rather than later.

Fran García already has a new team: the Real Madrid left-back announces it in "petit comité"

If nothing goes wrong, Fran García will play for AC Milan, the Italian club that has made him an offer to join on a transfer. Fran García knows Real Madrid doesn't count on him, especially because Álvaro Carreras has been signed and also because Ferland Mendy is still injured.

According to "TEAMtalk", Milan want García to replace Theo Hernández, who has a pre-agreement in place with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.