Experts recommend this Mercadona ice cream and it's exquisite: 'Enjoy it'

With the arrival of summer, ice creams once again fill freezers and temptations increase. Many people wonder if it's possible to enjoy these products without breaking healthy habits. The answer, according to a well-known nutrition expert, isn't as restrictive as some believe.

Dietitian Fran Susín has analyzed several ice creams available at Mercadona supermarkets. Through his social media account, he has shared his impressions of some of the most popular ones. He has done so with a realistic perspective, neither demonizing nor idealizing the products.

A realistic approach far from fear

In his video, Susín reminds viewers that ice cream is a high-calorie food, but that doesn't make it forbidden. What matters, he assures, is to consider the context and frequency of consumption. "If we move a little, we burn it," he notes naturally.

| Mercadona

The nutritionist analyzes four Hacendado ice creams: the lemon-flavored ice pop, the orange-flavored pop, the strawberry one, and the mango one. Regarding the first, he highlights that it has only about 50 calories (50 kcal) per unit, and that it's a valid option to cool off without adding much sugar. He rates it as an ice cream that doesn't compromise any balanced diet.

The second contains a bit more calories, but it's not excessive either. With about 70 calories (70 kcal) per unit, it's within a reasonable range if consumed in moderation. He also values its traditional flavor as ideal for those seeking something tastier without overdoing it.

Balance as the key to enjoyment

Fran Susín insists that the real problem isn't eating an ice cream from time to time. The risk appears when it becomes a daily and uncontrolled habit. That's why he recommends including it as part of a varied diet, as long as the rest of the day remains balanced.

| Mercadona

In the case of Mercadona's "calipos," he acknowledges that they provide about 110 calories (110 kcal), but he also highlights their small size. These four chosen ones allow people to enjoy the classic flavor without falling into the excesses of other larger products. In his opinion, it's a smart way to treat yourself without guilt.

Beyond the numbers, Susín sends a very positive message: there's no need to be afraid to enjoy an ice cream if we know how to integrate it into our routine.

