AC Milan confirm interest, leave with Luka Modrić: major departure at Madrid

AC Milan has already officially announced the signing of Luka Modric. The legendary Croatian midfielder, who has been a key piece at Real Madrid for more than a decade, has decided to move to Italy. After having won everything at Bernabéu, Modric is embarking on a new and exciting adventure with the goal of continuing his career until the 2026 World Cup.

He hasn't signed for AC Milan just to take it easy. The Croatian is clear that he wants to keep fighting for major titles. With his quality and experience, Luka Modric aims to win the Serie A Scudetto and perform well in the Champions League.

Luka Modric gets a surprise as soon as he arrives at AC Milan

However, in recent hours something has happened that surely must have left Luka Modric very surprised. Theo, one of AC Milan's icons, has decided to sign for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. His departure leaves a huge gap on the left wing of the team and the Italian club has found itself needing to look for a new left back to fill that spot.

Curiously, AC Milan's board has once again set their sights on Real Madrid. While Lucas Vázquez is a free agent and could follow in Luka Modric's footsteps, the player the Italian club truly likes is Fran García, Madrid's left back.

Fran García, one of Madrid's biggest surprises

Fran García has been one of Real Madrid's biggest revelations at the Club World Cup. Alongside Thibaut Courtois, he was the only one who played every minute of the tournament. His performance has been outstanding, and his growth as a left back has been evident.

However, the arrival of Álvaro Carreras at Bernabéu and the presence of Ferland Mendy complicate his future at the club. Despite having been key in recent months, the fact that Real Madrid is strengthening that position means that Fran García's departure can't be ruled out. AC Milan knows his potential and could take advantage of this situation to try to sign him during the next summer transfer window.

A new chapter for Fran García

Fran García has a great opportunity ahead of him. Joining Luka Modric at AC Milan would be an important step in his career. The left back could follow in his former teammate's footsteps and share a locker room with one of the most iconic players in recent football history.

Milan's interest in Fran García is real, and the player's future seems to be in his hands. The competition at Bernabéu will be tough, but AC Milan offers him the chance to be a key player in a team with big ambitions. Everything will depend on what the player decides and on Real Madrid's interest in keeping him.