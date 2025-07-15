Bryan Zaragoza and Marcus Rashford are two of the wingers who are being most talked about as potential signings for Barça, but Joan Laporta confirms that negotiations for both are on hold. The reason is clear: Barça are working to close a historic transfer window, which means signing in Madrid, specifically at Real Madrid, their eternal rival. Bryan Zaragoza and Marcus Rashford had chances to play for Barça, but Joan Laporta has decided to change his target: he wants 2 stars from Madrid in this transfer window.

Joan Laporta was deeply affected by the Nico Williams case, and Barça's president plans to recover by signing two world-class stars from Real Madrid: both are pure wingers. Marcus Rashford was close to Barça, especially because he has offered himself many times, but Barça still aren't fully convinced about signing him. Bryan Zaragoza, on the other hand, was appealing because he would arrive on loan from Bayern, but Hansi Flick believes there are better options and also isn't entirely excited about the Andalusian.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta has perfectly understood the message and is looking to make a major impact: he will knock out Florentino Pérez's Real Madrid, who are reeling after the Club World Cup. Joan Laporta's idea is to dismantle Real Madrid by closing two dream signings, which would significantly weaken the white club led and coached by Spaniard Xabi Alonso. The relationship between Barça and Real Madrid is not good at all, and the culer club intends for it to be even less cordial, since Joan Laporta is looking to sign from the white club.

Neither Bryan Zaragoza nor Marcus Rashford, Joan Laporta wants 2 stars from Madrid

Barça already have a verbal agreement with Marcus Rashford, but in recent hours the option of Bryan Zaragoza has been explored. The Andalusian winger would arrive on loan from Bayern Munich, although he still doesn't generate consensus within the culer sporting management. Faced with this instability, Joan Laporta has taken command of the culer ship and has made a major move: 2 new signings from Madrid.

Barça have halted, for now, the signings of Bryan Zaragoza and Marcus Rashford: both are interesting, especially because of their cost, but the culer club aspires to much more. Joan Laporta believes Barça will return to 1:1 this coming July, and therefore wants to go all out for 2 high-profile signings. Joan Laporta's idea is clear: he is going all out for Real Madrid, a club that owns the rights to 2 players who are highly regarded by Barça's president.

Barça are working on 2 new signings from Madrid: "Watch out for Joan Laporta..."

The main objective for Joan Laporta for next season is to strengthen the attacking area. For months, the culer president had been looking for a backup '9' for Lewandowski, but Ferran Torres, with his spectacular performance, made him change his mind. Now, Joan Laporta longs for a versatile winger who can give Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a rest when necessary.

Bryan Zaragoza and Marcus Rashford were gaining weight and recognition, but Joan Laporta has paused those operations in order to explore the arrival of Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior. Barça have a very difficult time signing both players, but Joan Laporta believes Barça must be alert to any possibility: the closest is Rodrygo.

Barça are working with several "cover-ups", who are Marcus Rashford and Bryan Zaragoza, who remains part of Bayern. However, Joan Laporta and his team are working for Rodrygo to sign for Barça in this upcoming transfer window. The signing of Vinícius Júnior is much more complicated, but Barça have inquired about the situation of the Brazilian star, who apparently doesn't want to renew with Florentino's Madrid.