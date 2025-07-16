Official, he rejects PSG's offer and signs for Barça: 'New Rodrigo De Paul'

Rodrigo De Paul has become one of the key figures in La Liga, and Barça has clearly positioned itself to sign a midfielder with a similar style. In fact, Barça has finalized the signing of the new Rodrigo De Paul, as they have reached an agreement to bring in a pivot who will turn down PSG. It's never easy to compete against PSG, the current Champions League champion, but Flick's Barça is appealing and attractive, proof of this is that players want to come.

| Europa Press

The new Rodrigo De Paul is Kevin Castaño, a Colombian defensive pivot who will join Barça after turning down PSG's offer. Castaño will join the culer club with a reserve team contract and is expected to take part in preseason with Hansi Flick's team.

According to reports from Argentina, Barça has been following this promising Colombian player from River Plate for several months, whose market value is close to 8 million euros.