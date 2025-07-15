Maximum happiness at Barça, José Álvarez confirms it: 'Hansi Flick has given the OK'

FC Barcelona, after a successful season under Hansi Flick's management, is in the process of strengthening its squad to face the challenges of the next campaign even better. Despite the good results achieved, the club seeks to improve in specific areas to keep its competitiveness.

In attack, the priority is to bring in a natural winger who can compete with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Roony Bardghji has been signed to alternate between the reserve team and the first team, but his youth and lack of experience mean he isn't the ideal solution. Meanwhile, in defense, strengthening both full-back positions seems almost an obligation to ensure solidity at the back.

| @FCBarcelona

Hansi Flick and Deco work together to strengthen the squad

Aware of these needs, Hansi Flick has kept several meetings with Deco to identify the best options in the transfer market. Both have agreed on the importance of bringing in players who provide quality and experience, capable of adapting quickly to Barça's play style.

This close collaboration aims to optimize the available resources and strengthen the team in key areas. It seems they've succeeded, since Hansi Flick has given the green light to one of Deco's proposals. It's not his preferred option, but it could be a great short-term solution for the next season.

Marcus Rashford already has Hansi Flick's approval

According to José Álvarez on El Chiringuito, Hansi Flick has given his approval for Marcus Rashford's arrival. The English forward, currently owned by Manchester United, isn't in Rúben Amorim's plans and has been authorized to look for a way out. Rashford has expressed on social media his desire to join Barça and is willing to reduce his salary to facilitate the move.

Hansi Flick has requested to negotiate a loan with a non-mandatory purchase option for the next season. This formula would allow Barça to evaluate Marcus Rashford's performance before committing to a permanent purchase. The agreement seems likely to happen soon, as both parties are motivated to close the deal as soon as possible.

With Marcus Rashford's arrival, Barça would strengthen its attack with a player of experience and quality. His addition, backed by Hansi Flick, promises to bring dynamism and a lot of versatility to the Catalan team. The fans of the Catalan side are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the agreement to see his debut at Camp Nou.