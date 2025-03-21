The Reason Why Victoria Iglesias, Julio Iglesias's Daughter, Has Left Miami

Victoria Iglesias, one of Julio Iglesias's twin daughters, has decided to take a vacation away from Miami. The young woman has chosen Marbella as her destination to enjoy a few days of rest. Her entourage has confirmed that she is at her father's exclusive estate in Ojén, known as Cuatro Lunas.

This impressive property, located just 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Puerto Banús, is a true private paradise. With more than 988 acres (400 hectares) of land, it houses a main mansion, several buildings, swimming pools, a recording studio, a wine cellar, and even a helipad. In this retreat, the Iglesias-Rijnsburger family enjoys the summer in maximum privacy.

| Europa Press

Victoria has shared on her social media a detail that has surprised her followers. She has posted an image on Instagram showing her joy at being with her horse. It is the first time her animal has traveled from Miami to Marbella, something that has been very special for her.

During a walk around the estate, Victoria expressed her excitement at seeing her horse enjoying the views. Although she hasn't confirmed how long she will stay in Spain, for now, she hasn't been seen outside the property. She remains in the privacy of the family residence, away from the media spotlight.

This Is the House of Julio Iglesias's Daughters

The Cuatro Lunas estate has been considered a jewel within the extensive real estate holdings of Julio Iglesias. Although more than six years ago rumors arose about a possible sale for 145M euros, the property remains in the artist's hands. It is a place where his family gathers on special occasions and where Victoria now takes refuge.

Despite the fact that in their youth Victoria and her sister Cristina Iglesias seemed destined for a public life, they have opted for discretion. They participated in exclusive events like the Met Gala and the Debutante Ball in Paris, but in the last two years, they have reduced their media exposure. Their presence on social media has also decreased considerably.

| Europa Press

However, occasionally, Victoria surprises with posts on her social media. Recently, she congratulated her father on Father's Day in the United States, something that moved her followers. Now, her story showcasing the Ojén estate has once again caught the attention of those who follow her life with interest.

Victoria's trip to Marbella represents a getaway of top-level and tranquility. She enjoys the exclusivity of the family property while dedicating herself to one of her great passions: horseback riding. Her horse is a special companion during this stay away from Miami.

The young woman stays away from the press and continues to cultivate her life in privacy. Although many expected her to follow the path of fame, she has chosen discretion and to enjoy her time in private spaces. For now, her stay in Spain remains a mystery, but her love for Marbella is evident.