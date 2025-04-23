Víctor Sandoval Sets Off Alarms with What He Has Revealed About Marta Riesco

Víctor Sandoval has revealed information about Marta Riesco months after the monumental argument they both had on the set of Ni que fuéramos. The collaborator, one of the new additions to La familia de la tele, has made it clear how he feels about working again with Antonio David Flores's ex. "With all the collaborators there are, I'd like to do things," he announced, implying that he was also referring to the Madrid journalist.

"I'd like to be on set every day," he explained about his desire to be in front of the camera as much as possible. When asked how he feels about sharing a program with Marta Riesco, Sandoval was very sincere. "We are a family, and Marta Riesco is the last to join," he began, referring to the former reporter of El Programa de Ana Rosa.

He added: "There will be things we say that people like and others that they don't," the panelist admitted. A response to which Marta Riesco, who had heard her colleague's comment from afar, reacted: "I take it with humor!"

Víctor Sandoval Warns About His Relationship with Marta Riesco

Sandoval, hinting that he won't stay silent, replied: "Some things she takes with humor, others, she doesn't." And he warned again: "I have nothing to solve with her. You close the door, and that's it, you close it," he stated.

Regarding the reunion, the former collaborator of Sálvame returned to his speech. "When you argue with your father the next day, what happens? Well, nothing, as if nothing happened."

Sandoval used as an example the situations experienced daily in other areas. "You apologize to your boss, to someone who isn't family, but if it's your family and you mess up... Well, the next day you see each other and give a kiss."

A whole declaration of intentions with which the collaborator makes clear what his stance will be in front of the cameras. It should be remembered that Víctor and Marta showed their desire to participate together in the Benidorm Fest 2025. After staging some disagreements, they finally decided not to proceed with the mentioned project.

Marta Riesco and Víctor Sandoval Had a Strong Confrontation

What followed, one November afternoon, marked a turning point in their relationship. Marta Riesco accused Sandoval of not knowing how to sing. A statement that provoked a disproportionate reaction from the panelist.

"Because of women like you, men have problems!" the Madrid native blurted out. A comment for which he later apologized, highlighting the distance between him and his colleague.

We can only wait to see how both collaborators perform in the new space of the public network. They both have the opportunity to show whether their differences are a thing of the past.