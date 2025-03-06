Urgent Statement On The Condition of Pope Francis: ‘One Night…’

Pope Francis is spending his twenty-first day admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome today. The Pontiff was admitted on February 14 due to bronchitis that developed into bilateral pneumonia. During his hospitalization, he has experienced complications such as episodes of acute respiratory failure and bronchospasms.

His health condition has been a cause for concern in the Vatican and also among the faithful worldwide. However, the latest statement from the Holy See assures that Pope Francis “has had a quiet night” and states that he “continues to rest”. It is worth noting that this night he required non-invasive mechanical ventilation to ensure his stability.

| Europa Press, Vectorfair D, en.e-noticies.cat

Pope Francis Was Able to Participate in the Ash Wednesday Rite

Yesterday afternoon, on Ash Wednesday, the Holy See issued a new medical report. According to the statement, the Pope spent the day on the tenth floor of the hospital, where he remained seated in a chair. Additionally, he was able to participate in the rite that marks the beginning of Lent.

Due to Pope Francis's absence, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis was responsible for presiding over the Ash Wednesday ceremony. He also read the homily that the Pontiff had written for the occasion. In the text, Pope Francis highlighted the importance of hope in the face of human vulnerability and the challenge that death represents.

Yesterday, doctors resumed respiratory physiotherapy with high-flow oxygen therapy. This treatment has replaced the mechanical ventilation that Pope Francis used in previous days. Despite the acute respiratory failure he suffered last Monday, the Pontiff remains in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Vatican sources assured that Pope Francis can ingest solid foods. However, for the moment, his health condition requires constant monitoring. In fact, throughout this night, he has needed non-invasive mechanical ventilation to ensure his stability.

| Europa Press, Getty Images Pro de Sudok1, en.e-noticies.cat

Despite concerns about his delicate health condition, yesterday's latest medical report confirmed that Pope Francis has not suffered new respiratory crises. His progress continues to be closely monitored, and although he has been able to resume some work activities, his recovery is not yet assured.