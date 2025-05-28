Urgent statement about King Felipe and the inheritance he will leave to Princess Leonor

King Felipe surprised everyone in 2022 by publishing, through a statement, the amount of his assets. This was a step never before taken by the Spanish Royal House and marked the beginning of a period of transparency. However, three years later, the Head of State hasn't updated this financial information.

Three years have passed since the father of the Princess of Asturias issued a statement explaining that his assets amounted to €2.57 million. At that time, the decision to make this information public was in line with the spirit of transparency and the commitment to renewal expressed by the Crown.

These assets consist of deposits in checking or savings accounts and securities representing participation in the equity of any entity. In addition, he also owns works of art, antiques, and personal jewelry that were appraised at the time.

Although he isn't legally required to publish his assets, King Felipe did so voluntarily. It should be remembered that, at that time, the focus was on his father's business dealings and his renunciation of part of the inheritance.

The statement issued by the Royal House explained that, guided by the spirit of service and civic commitment, he "added to his constitutional responsibilities his personal decision to make his assets public."

However, now, three years later, the sovereign hasn't updated his assets. In fact, when he made this information public, the husband of Queen Letizia didn't commit to updating it annually, but he didn't rule it out either.

The question now is whether, after this period of time, there hasn't been any movement and if that's the reason why the current figure hasn't been provided.

Felipe VI decided to disclose his assets to distance himself from his father

Meanwhile, it should be noted that, at that time, only Felipe VI disclosed his assets. This example wasn't followed by his wife, Queen Letizia, nor by the Princess of Asturias, who turned 18 in October 2023.

According to Zarzuela, for now, they don't know if the king will make this information public again. Even so, what they emphasize is that this was a personal initiative by Felipe VI himself, both as Head of State and as a taxpayer.

By publishing these figures, the son of the emeritus sought to distance himself from his father, who never made his assets public. Juan Carlos de Borbón, who has been investigated for his tax activities, saw his case dismissed. His inviolability, the statute of limitations on the offenses, and the tax regularization he carried out with the Treasury were the reasons for this decision.