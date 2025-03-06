Mary Of Denmark's Unexpected Gesture Toward Her Daughter Isabella: It's Been Very Emotional

Frederik and Mary of Denmark are starring in a state visit to Finland that continues to grab headlines. Since their arrival, they have experienced the most striking moments, combining institutional events with unforgettable experiences.

First, they enjoyed a quick getaway to Lapland with President Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne-Ines Stubb. Then, Mary of Denmark caught everyone's attention at the gala dinner by wearing a spectacular tiara that hadn't seen the light of day for over a century.

However, on their third day in the country, it was an unexpected gesture that once again focused attention on Mary: her choice of coat. It seemed like an elegant Dolce & Gabbana garment, perfect for facing Helsinki's chilly 37°F (3°C).

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Mary of Denmark's Unexpected Gesture with Her Daughter Isabella

For her tour of the Espoo Museum of Modern Art and her subsequent visit to the Arkki School of Architecture for Children and Youth, Mary chose a purple coat. But what no one imagined was that the sophisticated coat had a curious story behind it.

Thus, the truly surprising thing wasn't the coat itself, but its original owner. This garment doesn't belong to Mary's wardrobe but to her daughter Isabella, the second of the queen and Frederik's four children.

The princess debuted it in November 2024 during a family outing to Tivoli to enjoy the ballet The Nutcracker. Now, barely three months later, it was her mother who wore it in Finland, showing that in royalty, wardrobes are also shared.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Mary of Denmark and a Gesture That Is Already a Tradition in Royal Houses

It's not the first time Mary and Isabella have exchanged clothes. In fact, mother and daughter have shared wardrobes on numerous occasions, something that also happens in other monarchies like the Spanish or the Dutch.

With Isabella about to reach adulthood in April, it wouldn't be surprising to see her more and more at public events with the unmistakable style that so characterizes her. Meanwhile, Mary of Denmark continues to demonstrate an admirable ability to recycle garments with history.