U-turn: All Rumors About Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía Are Confirmed

There are only a few days left for the royal family to celebrate one of the most significant events that will take place this year. On the upcoming April 29, Infanta Sofía will reach adulthood, a very significant date to which the graduation of the daughter of the kings must be added. Undoubtedly, two key dates that Queen Letizia, unlike the king and Princess Leonor, is sure to be very present for.

About to conclude her studies at Atlantic College, Infanta Sofía will become the protagonist of two very important moments in her life. As Leonor did just over a year and a half ago, Sofía will blow out the candles on her 18th birthday.

However, Leonor's absence will be notable as she is aboard the Juan Sebastián Elcano ship. Even so, Felipe VI's wife will do everything possible to ensure her daughter celebrates this date in the best possible way.

Felipe VI's Wife Will Be the One by Sofía's Side on Her Most Significant Day

The truth is that Sofía's birthday will be very different from Leonor's. Let's remember that the eldest daughter of the kings celebrated her 18th birthday with institutional and private events. Among them, the swearing of the Constitution in a solemn session of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate.

On that October 31, 2023, Leonor had the opportunity to celebrate a private family party at the El Pardo Palace. An event that likely could not be repeated for Sofía's birthday. A date on which the young woman will be at the boarding school where she is in her second year of high school.

It will be in the summer when the infanta can celebrate her coming of age with her family. Then she will be able to privately blow out the candles on her 18th birthday with her parents and sister.

Infanta Sofía's Birthday Will Have Nothing to Do with Princess Leonor's

A few days later will come the graduation of the youngest granddaughter of the emeritus. Considering the information published to date, it is possible that only Queen Letizia will witness the moment when the infanta receives her high school diploma. Neither her father, King Felipe, nor Leonor will be able to be present on such a significant date.

The youngest daughter of the kings will finish her stay at the aforementioned Welsh boarding school in just a few weeks with a ceremony that will mark the beginning of her university stage. A happy and bittersweet moment due to the weight of the absences, scheduled for the upcoming May 24.

Queen Letizia has always shown her commitment in decisive moments in her daughters' lives. Thus, Infanta Sofía's graduation will be no exception, and the wife of the head of state will be the only member of the royal family to accompany the young woman. A circumstance that highlights Felipe VI's wife's commitment to her family beyond official acts.