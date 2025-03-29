U-turn After What Happened with Olga Moreno During the Show '¡De Viernes!'

Last night, Olga Moreno participated once again as a collaborator on ¡De Viernes!, to talk, among other things, about Supervivientes. Specifically, the Sevillian gave a twist to the version of Terelu Campos's time on the reality show. Moreover, she spoke openly and made serious accusations, which caused great surprise on the set.

Specifically, Olga Moreno called Terelu Campos and her sister, Carmen Borrego, liars, claiming that they had deceived the audience. Apparently, they had sold the audience the idea that Terelu had overcome her fear of going into the sea alone there. According to Olga, any contestant always has team members by their side.

Olga Moreno Gives a Twist to Terelu Campos's Story in Supervivientes

Terelu Campos also sat yesterday on the set of ¡De Viernes! and spoke openly about her experience in Supervivientes. She described her participation as an enriching experience, highlighting the fears she managed to overcome, including her fear of going into the sea alone. However, this statement was quickly questioned by Olga Moreno.

The ex of Antonio David, who had already indicated in previous days that the presenter had disappointed her because she expected more, faced the former contestant head-on. The first thing she asked her was: "Do you think you could have done more as a survivor?"

To which Terelu replied: "Always. I am one of those people who think that in life you can always do more and always do better. When I was leaving, I thought I could have lasted a couple more days."

It was at that point when Olga became more critical and made it clear that she and her sister Carmen had lied to the audience. She did so by stating: "You lack many survival skills and you say you've overcome your fears."

"Your sister Carmen told me that you were afraid of the sea, that you had never gone in, and that it was wonderful to see you go in alone," she continued. "But we all know that in the sea in Supervivientes you don't go in alone; you're always with a cameraman and a writer. So, those fears are..."

Terelu Campos's Response and the Public's Reaction to Olga Moreno's Claims

In response to this questioning by Olga Moreno, Terelu Campos defended her position immediately. She did so by saying: "A writer and a cameraman don't always go in with you."

"You know Málaga, and I don't go into the sea there alone either because it's a dark and deep sea in many places. Of course, I've gone into the sea, even when I've gone to Ibiza."

To which she added: "But over the years, I've been restricting my own freedom in that sense. I don't harm anyone by going into the sea hand in hand with someone."

The confrontation between the two has caused a flood of comments on social media. Many viewers support Olga's stance, considering that she did well in dismantling Terelu and Carmen Borrego. They have done so with tweets like these: "Moreno is right" and "She said what we all think."

This controversy has highlighted the different perceptions of Campos's participation in Supervivientes. It has reignited the debate about the authenticity of the experiences shared by contestants on reality shows. Without a doubt, ¡De Viernes! has served as a stage for a confrontation that will surely continue to be talked about in the coming days.