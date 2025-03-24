This Is What Antonio Montero Has Revealed About His Issue with Marisa Martín-Blázquez

Antonio Montero has spoken on the Chico de Revista podcast to answer questions from Arnau Martínez. Throughout an extensive conversation, the journalist had the opportunity to provide details about his relationship with Marisa Martín-Blázquez as well as his extensive professional career. Regarding his marriage, Montero acknowledged that getting married very young was a problem because he has noticed other women.

Even so, despite the comments and rumors that have existed to date about his bond with the mother of his children, the truth is that they continue forward. Montero referred to Marisa Martín-Blázquez as the woman of his life. In fact, they have been together since he was 20 and she was 19 years old.

The Madrid native paused to explain how they met and how their relationship began. It was in the first year of college when they saw each other for the first time. However, love arose a year later during a camping trip with friends.

"In the tent singing songs, telling jokes, and doing silly things, love arose because that's where love arose," he explained. Six years of dating and then came the wedding.

Antonio Montero, Tired of Rumors, Makes Clear What Happens with His Marriage

Montero confirmed that he doesn't have an open relationship with his wife, although it's something that wouldn't bother him. "It's a philosophical problem more than a physical one," he assured. After 43 years of relationship and having started so young, the journalist considers that both he and his partner "have missed things."

Additionally, he confirmed that Marisa Martín-Blázquez doesn't consider the possibility of an open relationship because that doesn't fit into her way of thinking.

Throughout the aforementioned conversation, the collaborator had no problem acknowledging having gone through a "vital slump" some years ago. Specifically, he referred to the moment when he was unfaithful to his wife with María Lapiedra.

"Even so, infidelity must be seen with perspective," Antonio Montero made clear. For him, family is "untouchable." That doesn't mean that, according to his words, he can't have a bond, a good vibe with someone without that meaning breaking his marriage.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez's Husband Has Spoken Like Never Before About Whether He Has an Open Relationship

Montero admitted that over the years, difficulties have arisen in the couple, something that led to some doors being opened. However, that situation is now part of the past and was solved at the time.

During all this time, the journalist has faced insinuations about his relationship with Marisa. Rumors about a possible separation or the signing of divorce papers that are absolutely unfounded. The commentator described all those considerations as "absurd," which he didn't even want to deny.

It is thus clear that the collaborator of ¡De Viernes! continues with his relationship with the mother of his two children. A bond that remains strong despite the passage of time, rumors, and past slumps.