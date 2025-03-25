The True Relationship Between Lamine Yamal and His Father Is Revealed: 'I Consider Him...'

Lamine Yamal is not only Barça's great promise but also a symbol of overcoming. At just 17 years old, the young man has won over both the Barça fans and the followers of the Spanish national team with his talent.

But behind the footballer, there is a story marked by effort, humility, and a family relationship that has been in the spotlight. Recently, the TV3 program Sense ficció aired the documentary Revolució 304, focused on the figure of the blaugrana player.

One of the most sincere moments of the documentary came when Lamine spoke about his father, Mounir Nasraoui. According to his statements, he maintains a close relationship.

Lamine Yamal's True Relationship with His Father Unveiled

Despite the criticism surrounding Mounir, Lamine wanted to make it clear that the bond with his father is very strong. In his own words: "Since he's young, I also consider him a friend, we see each other every day and play PlayStation together."

With this phrase, the player dispels any doubts about their relationship, which he himself has wanted to reinforce on social media. The day after the documentary aired, Lamine posted a childhood photo in which he appears hugging his father.

The image was accompanied by a clear and emotional message: "My blood" ("mi sangre") and a black heart. A public gesture that shows the mutual pride and affection they share, beyond the media noise.

A Father Between Pride and Controversy

Mounir Nasraoui, 38 years old, has been a controversial figure. Last August, he was the victim of a serious incident: he was stabbed at night in a parking lot in Mataró. The attack caused a wave of support but also reopened debates about his figure.

Recently, another image has caused comments on social media: a mural that Mounir has at home where he is portrayed alongside his son. The painting has been the subject of debate, as the father's face appears much larger than Lamine Yamal's.

Even so, the footballer has preferred to focus on his career and those who are by his side. In the face of controversies, Lamine Yamal chooses to respond with affection, family images, and phrases that say it all. Because, in the end, there are bonds that neither fame nor criticism can break.