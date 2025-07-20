Jesús Vallejo breaks his silence to tell the truth about Fede Valverde: 'he's a...'

After a decade with Real Madrid, Jesús Vallejo has decided to seek a change of scenery. The Spanish center-back, who has spent most of his career belonging to the white club, has been unveiled as Albacete Balompié's new star. His arrival has been a major event in the city of La Mancha, where his image is featured on the city's advertising billboards.

After years at Bernabéu, Jesús Vallejo is starting a new chapter in his career, where he hopes to be a starter and get more playing time. Albacete's fans have welcomed the player with open arms, acknowledging his time at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

A revealing interview

On the occasion of his signing for Albacete, Jesús Vallejo has given an insightful interview in recent hours. In it, he has reviewed some of the most significant moments of his time at Real Madrid.

One of the topics that drew the most attention was his account about Jude Bellingham, who, he says, asked him for the number "5" jersey when he signed for Real Madrid. Vallejo, without hesitation, agreed to the request, and the Englishman thanked him for the gesture with a very heartfelt message. This detail shows the respect and camaraderie that Jesús Vallejo keeps with his teammates, but the most notable words were those he dedicated to Fede Valverde.

Jesús Vallejo's words about Fede Valverde

Jesús Vallejo did not hold back in his praise for Fede Valverde, who has been one of Real Madrid's great revelations in recent years. Vallejo described him as "a leader, a competitor", acknowledging his impact in the locker room and on the field. Despite being "very shy in the locker room," the Uruguayan transforms his personality when he steps onto the field, becoming a decisive player.

"He's a guy who wants to play every game, he's an infectious guy, who goes further for the team," Vallejo said. These words reflect the great respect the center-back has for Fede, whom he considers the engine of the team.

"I think he's going to lead the way for many more years," Jesús Vallejo added, highlighting the bright future that awaits the Uruguayan midfielder.

Fede Valverde, the soul of Real Madrid

What seemed to be an open secret is now confirmed: Fede Valverde has become the soul of Real Madrid. The Uruguayan has taken on a leadership role both on and off the field, and his dedication and effort have made him one of the most beloved figures among Madridists.

Jesús Vallejo has made it clear that Fede Valverde is not only one of the current pillars, but he will also continue to be one of the team's engines for many more years. This recognition underscores Valverde's importance at Real Madrid, a team that will undoubtedly count on his soul for the coming seasons.