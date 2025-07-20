Golden opportunity, from Bernabéu to Camp Nou: Luis Enrique is responsible

Barça still haven't closed their transfer market. After the additions of Joan García and Roony Bardghji, the Catalan club are still looking to strengthen the attacking area with a top-level winger.

Despite having names like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha on the wings, Hansi Flick is convinced that they need more attacking alternatives to compete in all competitions.

To everyone's surprise, Luis Enrique holds the key to unlocking this operation. PSG's coach, who just won the Champions League after many years of trying, has total freedom to make decisions regarding the Parisian squad. Now, it seems that he's willing to make several important changes.

Psg under the command of Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique has achieved the highest success with PSG, but now his goal is to adjust the squad to his needs. In recent weeks, he has decided to separate two international-level players from the group: Carlos Soler and Marco Asensio.

Both are training with PSG's reserve team while they look for a way out, since the Asturian coach doesn't count on them for next season.

This decision has opened the door for other clubs interested in signing these players to make their moves. Barça, who are still looking for an attacking reinforcement, have started to look at PSG's squad to see if any of these options could fit.

Marco Asensio, an opportunity for Barça

The name that has once again been strongly mentioned in the offices at Camp Nou is Marco Asensio. The former Real Madrid player has always been on Barça's radar, but until now his signing had never materialized.

Now, with the former Madridist out of Luis Enrique's plans and Barça looking for a quality winger, the situation could change.

Marco Asensio, with his experience at the elite level, his ability to play both on the wing and in the center, and his great ball-striking skills, could be the ideal reinforcement that Barça need.

In addition, his arrival at a relatively low cost, given his contractual situation with PSG, makes him an attractive option for the Catalan club.

Camp Nou, his next destination

With the pressure from Luis Enrique at PSG and Barça's need to strengthen their attack, Marco Asensio could find his future at Camp Nou.

Although it's not clear if the signing will be finalized, Barça's interest is more than real. The coming days could determine whether Asensio becomes one of Hansi Flick's new additions.