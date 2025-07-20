Confirmed meeting, Deco stands up Luis Díaz: he talks to a much better winger

Deco remains determined to find a winger capable of directly competing with Raphinha. Hansi Flick has requested this reinforcement, since he doesn't want to risk an untimely injury to the Brazilian leaving the club without alternatives.

The coach of FC Barcelona knows that a team with real chances to compete needs to have depth in every position.

For this reason, for months, Deco, Barça's sporting director, has been exploring the market in search of the best option. Several names have come up, but the competition for a quality winger isn't easy.

Several options on the table

Deco has contacted several players who could offer what Barça are looking for in a winger. Names like Nico Williams, Bryan Zaragoza, Marcus Rashford, or Rafael Leao have been on the list of options. However, Deco's favorite has always been Luis Díaz, the Colombian winger from Liverpool.

| E-Noticies, @deco_official

Díaz has shown his talent and ability to break open matches, which makes him an ideal option for the Catalan club.

However, Liverpool's demands have complicated this possibility. The "reds" are asking for €80 million ($80 million) to let the "7" leave, a figure that Barça aren't willing to pay.

The change of target: Xavi Simons

Aware of how difficult it will be to sign Luis Díaz, Deco has started to change targets. In recent hours, the blaugrana sporting director has met in Barcelona with Xavi Simons's agents to assess the possibility of his return to the club.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

Simons, who was developed at "La Masia," fits perfectly into Barça's play style. His technical ability and vision make him an attractive option to strengthen the team's attack.

The young Dutch talent has performed very well at RB Leipzig and, in principle, would be willing to return to his former home.

Leipzig won't let him go cheap

The main problem with Simons is the same as with Luis Díaz: the price. Leipzig won't give away their star, and according to reports, the Germans are asking for €70 million ($70 million) to make the transfer happen.

A figure that, just like with Díaz, is too high for FC Barcelona, considering their financial situation. With this amount out of reach, Deco will have to keep searching for the ideal winger for the team.

The market remains open and Barça are still looking for the best option to strengthen that position. However, the competition for quality players is fierce, and time is running out.