He's better than Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga: Juni Calafat insists on signing him

In recent months, Real Madrid have started a new era. The project is taking shape with major changes both on and off the field. Everything suggests it will be a very hectic summer.

With Xabi Alonso's arrival on the bench, a new cycle is beginning. His profile fits the club's vision: modern soccer and control of the game. But for that to work, he needs key reinforcements.

Luka Modric's departure has left an obvious void. The Croatian was the brain of the Whites for years. Now, they're looking for his natural successor.

Ceballos and Camavinga don't seem enough to take on the leadership of the midfield

Dani Ceballos has shown commitment, but he still doesn't fully convince as a playmaker. Eduardo Camavinga has quality, but a more physical profile. Neither fits as the central piece in Xabi's idea.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

That's why the front office are moving quickly. Juni Calafat, one of the most influential people in the signings department, has already pointed to his favorite. It's a profile he knows very well.

It's a midfielder with great vision, passing quality, and international experience. It's a name that's been making noise for months.

Enzo Fernández is back on Real Madrid's radar this summer

According to several media outlets, Enzo Fernández is Juni Calafat's preferred option. He already tried to sign him when he was shining at River Plate. But he ultimately ended up signing for Chelsea.

Now, after a difficult spell in England, his departure can't be ruled out. Meanwhile, Real Madrid see him as a market opportunity. At 24 years old, he still has plenty of room for improvement.

| Europa Press

His style is reminiscent of Toni Kroos's: composure, game reading, and precision. He also has experience on big stages like the World Cup or the Champions League.

Enzo Fernández could be the new playmaker Xabi Alonso needs

The Argentine has the ideal profile to direct the game from deep. Xabi Alonso needs such a figure for his system to work. Someone who makes decisions under pressure.

Additionally, his versatility allows him to be used as a central or holding midfielder. That's highly valued by the coaching staff. Enzo could be the perfect replacement for what Modric has left behind.

Calafat insists on signing him because he believes he'd fit in from day one. His adaptation would be quick due to language, culture, and playing style.

Juni Calafat still trusts his instinct: he believes Enzo has it all

The man responsible for major South American signings has no doubt. Enzo Fernández has the mentality, quality, and character to succeed. He could be key in the new project.

With Xabi Alonso at the helm, Real Madrid are looking to regain control of the game. They need a new beacon in midfield. All eyes are on the Argentine.

If it happens, it would be one of the most important moves of the summer. A decisive step in the evolution of the new Madrid.