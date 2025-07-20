Joan Laporta has already heard the big news: 'For $10M more, we'll sign...'

FC Barcelona is still considering strengthening the offensive line with the arrival of a new winger. This is one of Hansi Flick's priorities for next season, and Joan Laporta knows he has to do everything possible to fulfill the German's wishes.

Barça needs a quality reinforcement in attack, especially after the departure of key players and doubts about some of the starters. Laporta is searching the market for the best alternatives to ensure the team keeps their competitive level.

Names like Leao and Luis Díaz, ruled out

Barça's president has just learned that the club can sign a great winger, but they must offer €10 million ($10.9 million) more than originally planned.

Joan Laporta has seen what happened with Nico Williams, where negotiations ended up frustrated due to the high cost. He also liked Rafael Leao, but AC Milan has made it clear they won't allow his departure, so they've canceled any attempt.

The same has happened with Luis Díaz, who seems to have a closed deal with Bayern Munich, which means Barça loses another important option. Faced with these setbacks, the Catalan club has had to turn to other alternatives.

Xavi Simons, the option Laporta likes

One of the most attractive options for Barça is Xavi Simons, the former La Masia player who currently plays for RB Leipzig. After an outstanding season in Germany, Simons will change teams this summer. The decision to leave is final, and the only thing left to know is which team he'll continue his career with.

Joan Laporta, who knows Simons very well and what he can bring to Barça, sees him as a great reinforcement for the attack. His versatility, technique, and ability to connect with other players make him an ideal piece for Xabi Alonso's system.

Barça's offer and Leipzig's valuation

However, signing Xavi Simons won't be easy. Leipzig has valued the player at €70 million ($76.5 million), while Barça plans to offer, at most, €60 million ($65.5 million). This has left a difference of €10 million ($10.9 million), and Laporta knows that if he wants to sign Simons, he'll have to improve the offer.

We'll see what happens now. Joan Laporta is aware that with €10 million ($10.9 million) more, he could secure Xavi Simons's arrival at Camp Nou. The young talent's future is uncertain, but it's clear that FC Barcelona is very close to closing a deal for one of the most promising footballers in Europe.