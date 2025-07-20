In Türkiye, they take it for granted, huge news about Arda Güler's future: 'He deserves it'

The excitement surrounding Arda Güler keeps growing. His talent has won over Madridists in a very short time. Now his future is looking bright.

Real Madrid are delighted with his development. The young Turk has shown personality, quality, and character. He has known how to make the most of every opportunity he has had.

Although injuries held him back at first, he has finished the season as a true phenomenon. That hasn't gone unnoticed.

Arda Güler has earned Bernabéu's affection

Every time he has stepped onto the field, he has been decisive. Goals, dribbles, and a contagious joy have helped him win over the fans. In his home country, Türkiye, they couldn't be prouder.

The Turkish press highlight his maturity in key moments. Arda Güler has played like a veteran, even with very few minutes. He has made history by being the youngest to score five consecutive goals in so few matches.

All of this has led people in Türkiye to start talking about a very special recognition. It's something symbolic, but very important for any footballer.

Arda Güler is about to receive a major gesture from Real Madrid

According to Turkish media, Real Madrid are considering clearly rewarding his performance. They want to show him they fully trust his future. They've prepared a big surprise for him.

We're talking about a decision that would shape his career. In Türkiye, they already take it for granted and are living it with enthusiasm. They claim "he deserves it" for everything he has shown.

The gesture would be to give him the number 10 jersey, one of the most historic. It's a number that legends like Modric, James, or Sneijder have worn.

The number 10 jersey would be a symbolic leap for Arda Güler at Real Madrid

Putting the number 10 on his back would be a very clear sign. Real Madrid are making a strong bet on his long-term projection. They're giving him authority and also trust.

The number is vacant after Modric's departure. The Croatian has been a reference on and off the field for more than a decade. Now it's time to take a step forward.

For Arda Güler, it would be a beautiful recognition and a huge motivation. It would represent responsibility, but also pride in wearing that number.

Türkiye celebrates this possible gesture as a national milestone

In his country, they're already talking about him as an idol. Turkish social media have been filled with messages of support. Many believe he's destined to be the best of his generation.

Experts agree that he can define an era. They're certain his boldness is unique. His vision on the field reminds them of the great talents who've played at Bernabéu.

Arda Güler keeps breaking barriers and aims for greater prominence

After a first year full of challenges, it seems his moment has arrived. Arda Güler wants to stay and succeed at Real Madrid. He has the character, the game, and the mindset to do it.

If he finally wears the number 10, it will be a symbol of everything that's coming. The white fans are already dreaming of his growth. In Türkiye, they're rubbing their hands with every step their great prospect takes.