Real Madrid is immersed in the transfer market, evaluating the opportunities that may arise. The search for the desired midfielder remains a priority for the club, but Xabi Alonso has also requested reinforcements in other areas of the field. In particular, the new Real Madrid coach considers it essential to strengthen the defensive line with the arrival of another center-back.

In addition, Xabi Alonso faces a new challenge due to Jude Bellingham's absence, who has just undergone surgery. The English midfielder will be out for three or four months, which forces the club to look for immediate solutions to cover his absence in midfield.

| Europa Press

Jude Bellingham, undergoes shoulder surgery

Jude Bellingham has undergone surgery for the discomfort he had been dealing with since late 2023 in his left shoulder. During this time, the midfielder was forced to play with a cumbersome brace that limited his mobility. This uncomfortable device has affected his performance to a greater or lesser extent, and, finally, it was necessary to undergo surgery to solve the problem once and for all.

Jude Bellingham's absence is a significant blow for the team, since his role as playmaker and creator is vital for Real Madrid. The Englishman's absence leaves a difficult gap to fill. Although Arda Güler could play as attacking midfielder, this would leave the team without a true playmaker.

Franco Mastantuono, the emergency signing

Given the need to find a replacement, Florentino Pérez has decided to make a major investment. Real Madrid have already made official the signing of Franco Mastantuono, the 17-year-old Argentine gem who currently plays for River Plate. Madrid will have to pay the agreed €63 million (63 million euros) for the Argentine, who will arrive at Bernabéu next August 14, when he turns 18.

| River Plate

Franco Mastantuono is a complete midfielder, with great ability to distribute the ball and create play from the center of the field. His profile fits perfectly in the position left vacant by Jude Bellingham, making him the ideal candidate to cover the Englishman's absence.

A promising but uncertain future

Although expectations are high, Mastantuono's performance is still an unknown. If he manages to perform at Bellingham's level, Madrid will have found an ideal short-term solution.

However, if his adaptation to European soccer is not as desired, Xabi Alonso could face an unexpected challenge in midfield. With Franco Mastantuono on his way, Real Madrid seek to keep their level of competitiveness despite Bellingham's absence.

The next season will be key to see if the Argentine can replicate his predecessor's success or if Madrid will need to keep looking for alternatives in the market.