Not 10 or 20, Manchester United warn Barça: 'Marcus Rashford is worth...'

Barça is still looking for a winger capable of regularly playing at a good level to give Lamine Yamal and Raphinha some rest. After ruling out Nico Williams and Rafael Leao, the Catalan club has focused all their efforts on signing Marcus Rashford.

The English striker is not part of Manchester United's plans, and his situation at Old Trafford has become unsustainable. Rashford, who was once one of United's offensive pillars, is now separated from the group by coach Erik ten Hag.

With his future hanging in the air, his departure from Manchester United is almost confirmed and most rumors point to FC Barcelona as his next destination.

Manchester United's change of stance

However, for Marcus Rashford to wear Barça's jersey, the board will have to meet Manchester United's demands.

Initially, the "red devils" were open to a loan, but the situation has changed drastically in recent weeks. Now, the English club has decided that they will only sell the player, not loan him to another club.

| Instagram, @marcusrashford

Manchester United has set a price of €48 million ($52 million) for Rashford's departure. This figure has surprised many, especially considering that the player doesn't have a fixed place in the starting eleven and his performance last season was not the desired one.

Is the investment worth it for a substitute?

Barça will have to assess whether it is worth paying that amount for a player who, theoretically, would arrive to be a substitute. Despite his quality and potential, the presence of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha makes his role in the squad uncertain.

Although Marcus Rashford has the ability to make a difference, the club faces a difficult decision. Specifically, they will have to weigh paying almost €50 million ($54 million) for a player who would not have a guaranteed spot in the starting eleven.

| E-Noticies

This way, signing Marcus Rashford would be a significant investment for what it would mean on paper. In this sense, FC Barcelona must weigh whether bringing in a high-level winger is truly a necessity, considering the current context of the squad.

Marcus Rashford's future still uncertain

Marcus Rashford's future remains uncertain, and everything depends on whether Barcelona decides to accept the conditions imposed by Manchester United.

With a high price and existing competition in the locker room, the transfer is not guaranteed, although Barça's interest is real.

The coming days will be crucial to determine whether Rashford will join Xabi Alonso's project or if the Catalan entity will opt for another alternative in the transfer market.