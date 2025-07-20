La Seu d'Urgell will offer civil servant positions to illegal immigrants thanks to CUP

Illegal immigrants will now have a chance to become public workers in La Seu d'Urgell. The City Council of this town in the Pyrenees has approved this week a controversial motion presented by CUP, which aims to make it easier for foreigners to access employment, even for those who live irregularly in Catalonia.

CUP's proposal raises the possibility of reserving positions in the City Council for undocumented immigrants. The goal, according to what the CUP members of this municipality argued, is to make their city a "more welcoming" place.

| La Seu d'Urgell

Although the motion was presented by CUP, it was able to pass thanks to the votes and support of the local government team. This government team is made up of Compromís, which is the municipalist brand of PSC. Both parties added up to a total of 9 votes in favor, and the votes against from Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya and Junts were of no use.

CUP spokesperson Núria Valls defended the motion by stating that it is a measure to "make it easier for immigrants to access employment," especially for those who have recently arrived in the city. Many of these immigrants have been expelled from Andorra, according to local media such as Ràdio Seu. The approved text states that the reservation of municipal positions for immigrants in an irregular situation would be carried out whenever possible, and if necessary, the option of granting public aid to make the measure viable would be considered.

The motion has sparked debate among local parties. While the members of the municipal government supported the proposal, opposition groups disagreed, concerned about the possible complications this measure could create in local management. Not only that, but also the dangers regarding a possible pull effect that this policy could end up causing.