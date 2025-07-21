The arrival of illegal immigrants on the shores of the Balearic Islands triples

There are more and more immigrants entering our country illegally. The Balearic Islands are experiencing this, since so far this year they've had to take in more than 3,272 of them, as Rubén Pulido explains in La Gaceta.

The situation in the Balearic Islands, then, is becoming increasingly unsustainable. Last year, only 1,000 arrivals were recorded, so the increase in illegal immigration this year is 300% compared to the same period in 2024. With these figures, it ranks as the second territory in Spain that receives the most illegal immigrants, only behind the Canary Islands.

| Europa Press

In fact, in the first six months of 2025, more illegal immigrants have already arrived in the Balearic Islands than in all of 2023 (which was 2,278). The fact is that, in addition, with the 3,272 who have been intercepted so far this year, 2025 is on track to be a record year, clearly surpassing the 5,882 who arrived last year.

Carte blanche for the mafias

The clear lack of forcefulness in the fight against illegal immigration gives mafias free rein to make the Mediterranean waters their business model. Who are their main clients? Most of them are Algerians who pay these mafias to reach the Balearic coasts by boat. In fact, according to Frontex (the European Border and Coast Guard Agency), in 2025 more than 2,700 Algerians have entered the Balearic Islands and the Peninsula illegally.

The Balearic Islands will suffer the consequences

Although there are attempts to hide it, this crisis—as with all those related to the overflow of illegal immigration—will likely have major repercussions for the economy and society of the Balearic Islands. Back in 2024, a statement was released from the chief of police of Palma, José María Manso, who said the following in an interview he gave when he retired. "A good part of those who stay in Mallorca are committing crimes and it's a very serious problem. It's absolutely impossible to expel an Algerian from the country at present," he said in this conversation with the newspaper Última Hora.

In short, a crisis that nobody wants to solve, which once again has the honest population of the Balearic Islands as the main victim. The question is: How long will the people of the Balearic Islands have to suffer because of inaction?