180º turn with Éder Militao, Madrid strengthen their squad with another center-back: it's now official

The situation that Éder Militao has had to endure in recent months is enough to make one cry. The powerful Brazilian center-back, considered one of the best in the world due to his physical superiority, keeps accumulating problems.

Everything began in August 2023, when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament at San Mamés. This setback kept him off the field for 214 days.

The severity of his injury caused him to miss 45 matches, a significant loss for Real Madrid, who saw him as one of the pillars of their defense. However, the worst was yet to come.

An unexpected relapse

Once he had recovered from the injury to his right knee, Militao was ready to return. However, he barely had time to enjoy his comeback when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

| Europa Press

This second injury has been devastating for the Brazilian, who is still recovering from this new ailment. Last season was marked by frustration and constant setbacks, leaving his continuity and level at the club in suspense.

An uncertain future

In this scenario, Éder Militao's future has changed drastically. The player is no longer untouchable for Real Madrid, who are now reconsidering his situation within the team.

| Europa Press

The sporting management has started to consider possible alternatives, and his departure from the club is not ruled out. Militao's constant physical instability has led the board to analyze his role in the squad and the need to strengthen that position.

Defensive reinforcements on the way

Real Madrid are already strengthening their defensive line with the signing of new players. Dean Huijsen, a promising center-back who is seen as one of the great bets for the future, has already arrived. In addition, everyone is talking about Joan Martínez, the gem of "La Fábrica".

The young defender, who has been one of the jewels of the youth academy, is in the final stretch of his recovery and promises to bring joy to Madrid next season.

| Fabrica Madrid

With Martínez's return and Huijsen's presence, Militao faces greater competition for a spot in the starting eleven. The arrival of new talents could jeopardize his place, as Madrid's defense is being reinforced with high-level players.

The end of his time at Real Madrid?

Joan Martínez's presence could be decisive for Militao's future. If the Brazilian doesn't regain his pre-injury level, he could be forced to leave Real Madrid.

The club will not hesitate to make tough decisions to keep the squad competitive, and Militao's situation is a key aspect to consider. Everything will depend on his recovery and how he adapts to the team's new defensive structure.