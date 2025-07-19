The reality of the housing crisis that Sindicat de Llogateres won't tell you about

Today I'll tell you everything that Sindicat de Llogateres, PSC, Comunes, Esquerra, CUP, and their subsidized press don't want you to know about the housing crisis.

Because they quickly blame seasonal rentals, but remain silent or try to hide other factors. They don't talk about the lack of housing construction or the drastic population growth in Catalonia. They also don't tell you that seasonal rentals account for only 1% of Barcelona's housing stock.

All this information that the left doesn't want you to know about the obvious housing crisis that Catalonia is experiencing, especially Barcelona (and even more so young people), can be found in the video at the top of the news story.