Hansi Flick is clear about it: there's one midfielder too many and he's already decided who's leaving

Hansi Flick doesn't commit to anyone. Last season, even though Frenkie de Jong was his favorite for the pivot position, he didn't hesitate to leave him on the bench.

In the first months of competition, he opted for Casadó, and that decision paid off. De Jong, with the threat of the youth player, started to show his best version.

Now, with the new season just around the corner, Flick is clear that he must make decisions to create space in the midfield. He knows there's an overbooking in that position and that one of the midfielders will have to leave.

The sacrificed: Oriol Romeu

Fermín and Casadó might seem like the less painful options for a departure, but, surprisingly, Hansi Flick has already pointed to the sacrificed one: Oriol Romeu.

The Catalan midfielder, who returned to FC Barcelona after his loan at Girona, isn't in the German coach's plans. In a private conversation with the media, Flick admitted that there's one player too many in the midfield and the one chosen to pack his bags is Oriol Romeu.

| Europa Press

Despite being an experienced footballer, Romeu hasn't managed to convince Flick. His lack of fit in the coach's tactical scheme has made it clear that he won't have a leading role next season. With the team full of talent in the midfield, Oriol's departure seems inevitable.

Lack of offers for his departure

The main problem is that, so far, Oriol Romeu hasn't received formal offers to leave Barça. Despite his experience in LaLiga, he hasn't attracted the interest of other clubs, which has complicated his departure. The lack of proposals could make his future uncertain.

| Europa Press

However, the best option for all parties involved seems to be the termination of the contract. Although Barcelona would lose money with this decision, it would free up space in the squad and provide room for possible signings.

An announced end to his time at Barça

It's true that Oriol Romeu has been an important piece at certain moments, but his time at Barcelona seems to have come to an end.

Hansi Flick has been clear about his role in the team, and it seems that his departure is just a matter of time. Romeu's future could be far from Camp Nou, and everything suggests that his farewell will come sooner rather than later.