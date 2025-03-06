The Kings of Europe, Devastated: Roberto of Luxembourg Confirms the Worst Predictions

The life of Robert of Luxembourg and his family changed completely when their youngest son, Federico, was diagnosed with a rare disease. For years, the symptoms were a mystery, leading the family on a long path of uncertainty. Now, the prince has decided to speak openly about this process and the constant struggle they have undertaken to find solutions.

Robert, cousin of Grand Duke Henri, has dedicated his life to business, but this time his testimony is not related to the business world. In a recent interview, he shared the harsh experience of facing the POLG mutation. It is a disease that deprives cells of energy, causing progressive dysfunction and failure in various organs.

A Late Diagnosis After Years of Uncertainty

Since Federico was a baby, his parents noticed something was not right: while other children ran and played, he slept too much and had balance problems. Over time, his weakness increased, and he began to fall ill frequently. However, for years they couldn't find a clear answer to what was happening to him.

Desperate, Robert and his wife, Julie Elizabeth Houston Ongaro, consulted numerous specialists in search of answers. The intervention of Julie's father, a renowned surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, was key to expediting the consultations. Finally, in 2016, they got a diagnosis: Federico had the POLG mutation, a disease that has required multiple surgeries and constant treatments.

A Family United in Adversity

For Federico, the news was devastating, knowing that his life wouldn't be like his friends' was a hard blow. However, his attitude has been admirable: "He has a great circle of friends and has always been the center of attention at every party. He's super positive and super cheerful," his father shared.

The entire family felt the impact of the diagnosis. His sister Charlotte and his brother Alexander decided to devote themselves to his support, ensuring he never felt alone in his struggle. Although each member has taken the news differently, they all have a common motivation: to do everything possible to improve Federico's life.

An Initiative That Brings Hope

From this experience, the Prince Robert Foundation was born, an organization that seeks to advance research into mitochondrial diseases like Federico's. He has actively participated in its creation, designing logos, the website, and even a clothing line that several Hollywood stars have worn.

The family has worked tirelessly to raise funds. They have attended biotechnology conferences, established contacts with the pharmaceutical industry. They have also reached out to experts like the head of pediatric neurology at Boston Hospital, who now chairs the foundation's board of directors.

In a decade, they have managed to raise 10M dollars, aimed at accelerating research and finding a cure. What began as a devastating diagnosis has become a cause that unites the family. For Robert of Luxembourg, this struggle is a testament to human resilience and the ability to find hope in the most difficult moments.