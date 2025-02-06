This is how Joan Gràcia's daughters, former partner of Paco Mir in El Tricicle, have grown up.

El Tricicle, the iconic comedy group that revolutionized theater with their gestural humor, has left an indelible mark on generations of spectators. With their unique style, Paco Mir, Carles Sans, and Joan Gràcia managed to fill theaters worldwide with their wordless magic.

Each of them has followed their own path, but there is something that hasn't changed: their passion for theater and the unconditional support of their loved ones. Among them, the three women in Joan Gràcia's life stand out, a man fortunate in both his personal and professional life.

| Europa Press

Joan Gràcia and Ana Fernández: a happy couple

Joan Gràcia, at 67 years old, remains one of the most admired figures in the entertainment world. Currently, he is the creative director of the famous Lío restaurant in Ibiza, working for Grupo Pachá and leading the cabaret that attracts thousands of tourists each season.

However, his success on stage is not the only thing that has made him a fortunate man. In his personal life, his wife, Ana Fernández, a former model and mother of Julieta and Carlota, is the pillar that accompanies him.

Ana Fernández, with her elegance and discretion, has been an essential support in Gràcia's life. Since their marriage, the former model has managed to stay out of the spotlight, despite her close relationship with one of the most recognized figures.

This is how Julieta and Carlota, the beautiful daughters of Joan Gràcia, have grown

Alongside her, the couple's daughters, Julieta and Carlota, have grown up in an environment surrounded by creativity and art. Both, with a beauty that reflects their mother's grace and their father's charm, are the reflection of a home full of love and harmony.

Although Joan Gràcia is a star in his own right, his family is his true fortune. The relationship with his wife and his two daughters, Julieta and Carlota, is an example of how professional success can go hand in hand with a fulfilling personal life.

Meanwhile, Carles Sans continues doing theater, after years of silence, and Paco Mir continues his work as a theater director and cartoonist. El Tricicle is no longer on stage, however, the legacy of this group will remain alive through the memories and affection of all their followers.