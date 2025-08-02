Cold shower for Real Madrid: the injury drags on, Dean Huijsen celebrates it

To date, Real Madrid's preseason can be summed up by the team's participation in the Club World Cup. The international tournament organized by FIFA has served as a testing ground for Xabi Alonso to confirm the needs and strengths of the locker room.

In this context, one of the most positive points was the outstanding performance of Dean Huijsen. The Dutch center-back arrived at Real Madrid from Bournemouth for a fee close to 50 million euros.

From day one, Huijsen has shown that he signed for the Whites to be an undisputed starter. His level has made it clear that he is far ahead of the other center-backs. Neither Militao, Alaba, Rüdiger, nor Asencio can compete with the tall Spanish center-back for a starting spot.

Dean Huijsen, leader from the very beginning

Dean Huijsen's performance in the Club World Cup has been very positive. The player raised in Málaga has provided security, strength, and great defensive awareness. His presence in the center of the backline has proven to be solid, and the fans are already starting to trust him as one of the pillars of the Whites' defense.

However, the center-back is aware that he can't do everything alone. In soccer, defending is a collective job, and Dean Huijsen needs quality teammates by his side. Xabi Alonso will play a key role in this regard.

In this sense, with Alaba and Militao still struggling, Rüdiger and Asencio will be the partners he'll compete with for a starting spot in the center of the backline. Meanwhile, on the right flank, the competition between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal promises to be intense. However, there are no doubts on the left side, especially after what has happened with Ferland Mendy.

Ferland Mendy's absence drags on: new partner for Dean Huijsen

The most notable news from Real Madrid in recent days is related to the injury of Ferland Mendy. The French full-back won't be able to play until early October. This situation forces Real Madrid to rethink their line-up on the left side of the backline.

As a result, Álvaro Carreras's debut will be almost immediate. This is news that Dean Huijsen welcomes, since he prefers to share the defense with the Spanish full-back rather than the Frenchman. The former Benfica player, who has had an excellent preseason, is shaping up to be the ideal partner for the young Dutch center-back.

Álvaro Carreras is a player who brings not only defensive solidity but also great attacking ability down his flank. Together, Huijsen and Carreras will form a promising partnership on the left side of Real Madrid's defensive line. With Ferland Mendy out until October, Xabi Alonso considers this the best solution.

Thus, Dean Huijsen, with his great quality, will be a key ally for Álvaro Carreras to quickly adapt to the club's demands. Real Madrid's defense continues to evolve, and this start to the season will be crucial for establishing themselves as one of the most solid teams in Europe.