The fun restaurant in Barcelona where you can run into George Clooney

In Barcelona, there is a restaurant that has earned a special reputation among locals and visitors. Not only for its exquisite cuisine, but also for being the setting of unexpected encounters with celebrities. Among them, a moment starring actor George Clooney stands out, which has contributed to the legend of the place.

This restaurant, known for its discretion and authenticity, has welcomed international figures without the need for big signs or flashy appearances. Its charm lies in an almost secret passageway that leads to an intimate dining room, where personalized service is the norm. It is precisely in that relaxed atmosphere where Clooney experienced an anecdote that has sparked much conversation.

During the filming of a commercial for Martini in Barcelona, Clooney ended the day without having dinner. His agents, looking for a quiet place, took him to this establishment that doesn't display its name at first glance. Upon arrival, together with a group from his team, he ordered a lobster paella made especially for them, a gesture that reflects the flexibility and quality that define the restaurant.

This is the culinary offering that made George Clooney's experience unique

The anecdote did not end there; the actor signed an autograph, but on a piece of paper with the name of the maître, Modesto Baena, which made Clooney laugh for minutes. This episode reflects the essence of the restaurant, a place where closeness and good humor coexist with a cuisine based on quality and simplicity. This way, the restaurant has established itself as a meeting point for those seeking quality and discretion.

The culinary offering revolves around fresh, daily products, with special attention to local ingredients that arrive each morning from the market and the port. Among the dishes that have made the place famous are black rice, wild fish, or grilled seafood, all prepared with craft-made dedication. This menu adapts every day, without rigid menus, according to what the customer desires and what the market provides.

The philosophy that guides the restaurant is simple: take care of the customer as if they were family and offer an experience that goes beyond food. Joan Manubens, current owner and son of the founder, sums up this spirit with a phrase that has become a hallmark: "Sit down and relax. I already know what you're going to want to eat." Trust and a close relationship are key to keeping the essence of the place.

The Barcelona spot George Clooney won't forget

The establishment was founded in 1979 by Joan, with the support of his mother, Pilar, a cook who left a mark on local cuisine. Located in a historic corner of Barcelona, the restaurant is hidden behind a passageway in Pla de Palau, an area of great commercial importance in the 16th century. This blend of history and tradition adds value to the culinary experience.

The name "Passadís del Pep" pays tribute to the founder's brother, Pep, known for his neighboring restaurant, Cal Pep. What began as a modest project, without a menu or sign and with affordable prices, has become an essential reference for Mediterranean cuisine in Barcelona. Among its distinguished diners, George Clooney stands out, who left a memorable anecdote that reflects the close and authentic essence of the place.