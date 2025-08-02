Surprise! Jules Koundé confirms the best possible news: 'Everything's ready'

Jules Koundé, who arrived from Sevilla in 2022, has established himself as a key piece in Barça's defensive system. He joined as a center-back, but over time and due to the team's needs, he has ended up playing as a right-back. Not only has he settled into the position, but he is currently considered one of the best in the world in his role.

There is no other player capable of providing defensively what the Frenchman offers, who, in addition, has become a dagger down the flank. His performance is so good that he has also ended up playing as a wing-back for the French national team. At Barça, together with Lamine Yamal, Jules Koundé has formed an exceptional right flank: their connection delights the Barça fans match after match.

However, despite all the praise received in recent months, Jules Koundé's situation at Barça is generating some tension. His outstanding performance has attracted interest from other European teams such as Manchester City or PSG.

Jules Koundé, the great forgotten

To date, FC Barcelona's sporting management has focused its efforts on renewing the contracts of the locker room pillars such as Pedri, Gavi, or Araújo. In addition, others like Frenkie de Jong are on the waiting list. However, Jules Koundé's contract renewal, who is under contract until 2027, had been set aside.

Jules Koundé has always expressed his willingness to stay at FC Barcelona: he feels comfortable in the Catalan capital and in the Barça locker room. That's why, despite the siren calls from teams like PSG or City, Barça's leadership hasn't gotten nervous. He is one of the pillars on which Flick has built his new project and he won't leave under any circumstances.

Jules Koundé confirms his contract renewal

Now, from Barça's Asian tour, Jules Koundé has broken his silence to speak about his contract renewal. Specifically, he stated that "everything is ready to renew until 2030 when we return to Barcelona, it's been quick".

Thus, Barça fans can now celebrate Koundé's contract renewal, which will become official in the coming days. His new deal reflects the mutual trust between Koundé and the club in a context where other major clubs were looking to sign him.

Jules Koundé's contract renewal also responds to the club's long-term planning. Before his injury, which kept him out of the end of last season, he had played 104 consecutive matches between Barça and the national team, a true record.