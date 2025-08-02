Pau Cubarsí is, without a doubt, the marshal of Barça's defense. Last year, he established himself as a starter alongside Iñigo Martínez, forming one of the best defensive partnerships in Europe. Cubarsí brings quality on the ball and tactical intelligence, while Iñigo injects passion and physicality into the defensive core.

The performance of both was key to the successes achieved last season. Much of the strong defensive level is due to that secure and authoritative partnership. It is clear that Pau Cubarsí has become an irreplaceable piece within the culé defensive system.

| @FCBarcelona

Hansi Flick prepares changes in Barça's defense

For next season, Hansi Flick is considering making adjustments to Barça's back line. The first decision made is to keep Ronald Araújo as an option from the bench. Although he will remain important, his role could change.

The theory holds that Pau Cubarsí will remain the leader of the back line. However, the big question is who will be his main partner. The choice is between Iñigo Martínez and Andreas Christensen.

Andreas Christensen gains strength as starter alongside Pau Cubarsí

Until recently, the departure of Andreas Christensen seemed certain. However, now Barça have canceled his exit by direct order from Flick, who is delighted with the Dane. That decision opens the possibility for him to become a starter alongside Pau Cubarsí.

Every time Andreas Christensen has played, he has caught Flick's attention. His continuity represents a U-turn that few expected in culé planning. He is not just staying to fill the fifth center-back spot: right now, he could be a starter alongside Pau Cubarsí.

Competition in Barça's defense intensifies

Barça currently have five main center-backs. Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez are non-transferable in the eyes of the coaching staff. Eric García, Araújo, and Andreas Christensen have raised doubts, but they will also remain with the team next year.

This change marks a new roadmap for the culé defense. Pau Cubarsí consolidates his status and is shaping up to be the undisputed starter for next season. The question is whether Iñigo, Araújo, or Andreas Christensen will be his new partner in the most important matches.

The decision to keep Andreas Christensen could be key for adapting the defensive tactical system. Cubarsí and Christensen together offer a balance between youth and intelligence in building from the back. Hansi Flick has confirmed that he is not afraid to change his pairing if it improves collective performance.