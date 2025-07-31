Logo e-notícies EN
Smiling woman in yellow dress and hat holding shopping bags, with the Lidl logo on the left and the crossed out Zara logo on the right.
Lidl wants to gain followers in a highly contested fashion field | Camara Zara, Lidl, SOK-STUDIO
CONSUMER AFFAIRS

Lidl leaves Zara in the dust with this summer's best-selling garment: incredibly cheap

Lidl surprises once again with one of those garments that sell out effortlessly and fit into any summer plan

by

Marta Cabrera

A versatile garment for any summer plan

Lidl is selling a pink dress with openwork embroidery that makes it an ideal option for the heat. Its design is loose, with a relaxed fit and details that add without complicating. It's one of those dresses that don't need anything to work well from morning to night.

Short-sleeved white dress with openwork details shown from the front and back against a blurred background with the Lidl logo
This dress is perfect for any plan you might have in summer | Lidl

It's available in sizes 38 to 44 (US sizes 6 to 12), and it features a V-neckline with a classic Kent collar. The waist has an elastic band that gives some shape without losing comfort. With a length above the knee and sleeveless, it's perfect for long summer days.

The light pink color gives it freshness and matches all kinds of footwear and accessories. It has a vibe between bohemian and casual that makes it very wearable for multiple occasions. It doesn't matter if it's for work, the beach bar, or a casual dinner.

Exterior view of a new Lidl store in Spain with 2 logos in sight and light inside
Lidl wanted to lower the price of this dress to make it even more accessible | Lidl

Additionally, the openwork embroidery gives it that thoughtful touch that's appreciated in seasonal garments. It adds texture, hides wrinkles, and improves the drape of the fabric. All this without the piece losing that simple tone that makes it easy to wear again and again.

Lidl discounts its most desired dress 

This Lidl dress now costs only 11.99 euros and is available in the online store. The discount improves a garment that already had a good balance between design and price. It's not new, but it is one of the most talked-about products right now in low-cost fashion.

The combination of cotton and polyester with an inner lining helps prevent transparency. It fits without clinging too much and doesn't need ironing if you hang it to dry after washing. These kinds of practical details make it stand out from other dresses in its range.

Decorative plant in a clothing store with the Lidl logo overlaid in the top right corner
Lidl bets on women's fashion by following the latest trends | Pexels, Lidl

On Lidl's website, shipping to stores is free and returns are also easy. There are no hidden costs or special conditions in this promotion. The estimated delivery is fast, so there's no need to wait weeks to wear it for the first time.

Lidl repeats its strategy with a garment that works for its design, price, and timing. This discounted pink dress proves you don't have to spend much to look stylish and feel comfortable. Anyone looking for a fresh, pretty, and uncomplicated garment has a clear option here.

Prices and offers updated on 07/30/2025.

