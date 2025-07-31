Lidl leaves Zara in the dust with this summer's best-selling garment: incredibly cheap

Mercadona has done it again, and this time they've done it with something you can't see, but you can feel. It's not new, it's not unusual, it's not expensive, but everyone has been talking about it since it appeared on their shelves. At Mercadona, there's no need to invent anything when you know what everyone will want.

A versatile garment for any summer plan

Lidl is selling a pink dress with openwork embroidery that makes it an ideal option for the heat. Its design is loose, with a relaxed fit and details that add without complicating. It's one of those dresses that don't need anything to work well from morning to night.

Lidl

It's available in sizes 38 to 44 (US sizes 6 to 12), and it features a V-neckline with a classic Kent collar. The waist has an elastic band that gives some shape without losing comfort. With a length above the knee and sleeveless, it's perfect for long summer days.

The light pink color gives it freshness and matches all kinds of footwear and accessories. It has a vibe between bohemian and casual that makes it very wearable for multiple occasions. It doesn't matter if it's for work, the beach bar, or a casual dinner.

Lidl

Additionally, the openwork embroidery gives it that thoughtful touch that's appreciated in seasonal garments. It adds texture, hides wrinkles, and improves the drape of the fabric. All this without the piece losing that simple tone that makes it easy to wear again and again.

Lidl discounts its most desired dress

This Lidl dress now costs only 11.99 euros and is available in the online store. The discount improves a garment that already had a good balance between design and price. It's not new, but it is one of the most talked-about products right now in low-cost fashion.

The combination of cotton and polyester with an inner lining helps prevent transparency. It fits without clinging too much and doesn't need ironing if you hang it to dry after washing. These kinds of practical details make it stand out from other dresses in its range.

Lidl

On Lidl's website, shipping to stores is free and returns are also easy. There are no hidden costs or special conditions in this promotion. The estimated delivery is fast, so there's no need to wait weeks to wear it for the first time.

Lidl repeats its strategy with a garment that works for its design, price, and timing. This discounted pink dress proves you don't have to spend much to look stylish and feel comfortable. Anyone looking for a fresh, pretty, and uncomplicated garment has a clear option here.

