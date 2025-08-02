On Monday, Lidl brings what your dog needs most to enjoy the summer: madness

Lidl has once again gotten ahead with something designed for those who share their home with a restless and strong-willed dog. It's not big, it's not expensive, but it completely changes their hot days. This week, Lidl is betting on something simple that improves summer without complicating life or spending more.

With Lidl, there's no need to come up with makeshift solutions so the dog can be calmer when the sun is beating down. They have found a discreet, practical solution designed for the real pace of any pet. It doesn't take up space, it doesn't require work, and it comes with that Lidl seal that combines a low price with well-thought-out ideas.

A simple help to take care of your dog in summer

Starting Monday, Lidl will once again offer a very practical accessory for pets in their stores. It's a folding lounger designed for small or medium dogs up to 55 lbs. (25 kg). It's designed with an elevated structure that promotes ventilation and improves their rest.

| Lidl

The measurements are generous: 39 in. (99 cm) long by 24 in. (60 cm) wide and 7.5 in. (19 cm) high from the ground. That distance helps reduce direct contact with hot or rough surfaces. The result is a firm and comfortable support that doesn't cause heat buildup.

Another advantage is that it can be used both indoors and outdoors without any problem. It works well on balconies, terraces, gardens, or living rooms with hard or cold floors. Its versatility makes it a useful accessory throughout the summer season if you have a pet.

| Lidl

It includes a removable sunshade with UV50 protection, perfect for the sunniest days of summer. The canopy creates direct shade over the animal and reduces exposure to prolonged sunlight. This way, rest, ventilation, and sun protection are combined in a single accessory.

A comfortable, foldable, and well-priced option

The dog lounger returning to Lidl stores costs 19.99 euros. It's an affordable price for an accessory that visibly improves the animal's well-being. It's not a new product, but every year it returns with a warm reception from the public.

Its assembly doesn't require tools or complicated steps, which is key for those seeking practicality. It opens and folds in seconds, allowing you to store or transport it without taking up space. This makes it ideal for small homes or for taking on trips.

| Lidl

The metal structure provides firmness and stability when the dog gets on or off. The resting surface is made with recycled polyester, easy to keep clean and fresh. Also, since it's slightly elevated, it also helps keep insects away from the ground.

This Lidl lounger meets a real need for dogs during the hottest months. It offers them their own, ventilated, and comfortable place to rest better. It does so with a functional, simple design adapted to the routines of any caregiver.

Prices and offers updated on 07/31/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes