Juni Calafat recommends Madrid sign the new Joao Félix: 'His value is...'

Joao Félix has just announced his signing with Al Nassr after a disastrous stint at Chelsea. The talented Portuguese attacking midfielder arrived at the English club last summer hoping to regain his form. After his time at Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona, Joao thought his fate at Stamford Bridge would be different.

However, his expectations weren't met. From the start, things didn't go as desired. Joao Félix's performance has never lived up to what was demanded.

| Europapress

After a disappointing season, he was loaned to AC Milan in February. However, not even in Italy did he find the stability he so longed for. Now, after several failures in Europe, Joao Félix has decided to change course.

The opportunity to continue his career in Saudi Arabia, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, seems like the right step. Thus, Joao Félix will seek a new beginning at Al Nassr, far from the major European spotlights.

Rodrigo Mora, the new Portuguese talent

Despite the ups and downs in Joao Félix's career, his debut at Benfica showed great promise. A similar case is now happening in Portugal, with a young talent named Rodrigo Mora. The Porto attacking midfielder is making waves in the Primeira Liga, and many consider him the future of Portuguese soccer.

Rodrigo Mora is an 18-year-old player with refined technique, outstanding vision, and great dribbling ability. His style is very similar to that of other great Portuguese attacking midfielders like Joao Félix, with a mix of creativity and power. His ability to link up with his teammates and his skill to make a difference in key moments have put him on the radar of the world's top teams.

Real Madrid follow Rodrigo Mora

Europe's top clubs are already keeping an eye on Rodrigo Mora. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is one of the most interested teams. Juni Calafat, head of the club's scouting department, has been following the young Portuguese talent for some time.

According to "Realmadrid Confidencial", Juni Calafat considers Rodrigo Mora a generational talent and his recommendation to sign him is clear.

Porto, aware of the interest Rodrigo Mora has caused, has determined that his value is 70 million euros. Although it's a considerable figure, Real Madrid might be willing to make an investment to sign him if his attributed potential is confirmed.

This way, everything points to fierce competition to sign the young Portuguese striker, but it seems Real Madrid is well positioned to achieve it.