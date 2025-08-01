One of Lamine Yamal's closest friends is definitely moving away from Barça, as he has just signed a new contract to go play in Saudi Arabia, where he will earn a fortune. At Barça, there was speculation and consideration of a possible return of this friend of Lamine Yamal, but nothing was finalized and, therefore, this player will play in Saudi Arabia. Lamine Yamal is already the main figure at Barça, but now he is somewhat upset, as the culer club has not managed to make his close friend forget about Saudi Arabia.

In the last few hours, surprise and instability have dominated the environment around FC Barcelona. Especially in the inner circle of Lamine Yamal. The culer prodigy, who is with the rest of his teammates on Barça's Asian tour, has lost his best friend in the group.

The latest news is ever-changing, especially at Barça, where things happen practically every day. With the summer transfer window open, these changes are even more frequent and affect many footballers, including Lamine Yamal. It is clear that Lamine Yamal will remain at Barça, but he already knows that his friend has been one of the signings of the summer: farewell to Barça, he is now heading to Saudi Arabia.

Latest news, he says goodbye to Barça and goes to Saudi Arabia: "He was very close to Lamine Yamal..."

One of Lamine Yamal's best friends, the new "10" at Barça, wanted to stay linked to the Catalan club, but it will not be possible, as Joan Laporta did not want it. Joan Laporta, in fact, would have liked to try his luck, but it was Hansi Flick who decided to let go of Lamine Yamal's best friend, who will play in Saudi Arabia next season. Lamine Yamal already knows and has accepted it, especially because Barça has brought him his partner Marcus Rashford, with whom he gets along both on and off the field.

Barça will keep betting on La Masia, as talented figures like "Dro" Fernández or Jofre Torrents have emerged, complemented by the Swedish striker Roony. This has influenced the future of Lamine Yamal's best friend, who ultimately will not stay in Barcelona to sign for Barça: he is going to Saudi Arabia, latest news now official.

It's official: Lamine Yamal loses his best friend, from Barça to Saudi Arabia, move now confirmed

The transfer market is on fire and there are many moves that affect Lamine Yamal's Barça. The latest one has already been confirmed and makes it official that FC Barcelona will not change the date for Joao Félix, one of Lamine Yamal's best friends in Barcelona.

The Portuguese striker, who attended Lamine Yamal's birthday party, will not return to Barça and is now a new player for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano's team. Lamine Yamal, who shares an agent with Félix, hoped that Barça would ask again about his friend under contract at Chelsea, but it did not happen, as Flick wanted Rashford. Félix has already signed for Al-Nassr and has a contract with the Saudis until June 2027: it is now official, latest news confirmed about Lamine Yamal's best friend.